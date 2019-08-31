All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Thursday for inclusion in Saturday’s Church Briefs. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
Worship at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte
Pastor Peggy Casteel-Huston, the new interim pastor of The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, will lead worship services on Sunday.
The sermon “Boundary Breaking Grace” will explore what to do during the interim year. The Cross Connection service begins at 9 a.m. and the Traditional service begins at 11 a.m.
The church is handicapped accessible. Child-care is available and visitors are welcome.
First United Methodist announces services
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, offers three services.
Service times are 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday school held during all services. Adult classes are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Child care is available from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Youth Group meets Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Parents Night Out is the first Saturday of the month from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring dinner, stories, games, crafts and videos. Call 362-2443 to register for this free event. Donations are accepted.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church announces services
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church invites the public to Sunday services at 10 a.m.
For more information about the church’s faith or services, call Father Lev Wawrzyniak at (219) 306-5490 or email holytrinitymichigancity@gmail.com
You can also visit us on Facebook at HolyTrinityOrthodoxChurch
The church is located at 7396 W. Johnson Road, Michigan City. Everyone is welcome.
New Community AME Church to hold BBQ
New Community Church, 102 Ludlow St., La Porte, will hold a BBQ on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rib tips dinner are $10 (pre-sale only). Dinner includes: Rib tips, spaghetti, cole slaw, dessert and bread.
For more information, call (219) 325-8121.
Sunday School Kick-Off planned
A Sunday School Kick-Off at First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., will be Sept. 8 at 9:00a.m. in Friendship Hall for Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Bibles will be presented to third grade students. If your child is in third grade and you plan to attend, call the church office at 362-2443.
After the Bibles are presented, all of the children will go out to the courtyard for a Sunday School lesson, help peel apples the old fashioned way, have snacks and more.
Come join in the fun. Jesus loves you. We do too!
Sunshine Gang outing planned
Come join us at Garwood Orchard-Farm Market, on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
We will enjoy a free ride out to the orchard to pick a variety of delicious apples. Afterward we will enjoy Garwood's fresh apple cider and doughnuts.
Due to reserving a wagon, we will need to know how many are attending. So, if you plan to attend, please call the First United Methodist Church office at 362-2443.
Rummage Sale at Sunflower Fair
La Porte New Church, located at the corner of Indiana and Maple avenues by the La Porte County Public Library, will hold its annual fall rummage sale both on the sidewalk and at Manna House on Sept. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All items are clean, great quality and priced very reasonably, both as a benefit to the church and to the community. Proceeds from this charitable sale will help fund the maintenance of the beautiful historic church building and Manna House, built in 1859 and 1890, respectively. The church will be open for visitors.
Please come, you'll find lovely clothing of all kinds and jewelry, kitchen and household items, sets of brand new dishes, bicycles, books, toys, collectibles, small furniture and lots more.
Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with social time following. Guests are always welcome. For more information, www.laportenewchurch.org or call or text Rev. Kit Billings at (219) 380-4682.
Door Village UMC announces special services
Door Village UMC, located in beautiful downtown Door Village, founded in 1834, and two miles west on Joliet Road, will be offering two special services on Sept. 15 and 22 at 10 a.m.
The services will be based on “Movie Quotes” and will be delivered by a tag team consisting of a five member group of lay speakers and resident Pastor Bob Denney. The move quotes will be tied to Scriptures and will, if all goes as planned, amplify the message in the Scriptures.
The second Sunday will be a sequel to the storyline of the first Sunday with the same goal in mind, to bolster the accompanying Scripture.
The public is invited to attend and be entertained and informed on yet even more of Pastor Bob’s well prepared and delivered messages.
Church to hold Euchre Night
The Rolling Prairie United Methodist Women will host a Euchre Night on Sept. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church is located at 3444 E. U.S. 20
Tickets are $10 per person and include cards and a Walking Taco Bar. Tacos are from 5 to 6 p.m. and card play starts at 6 p.m.
Cash awards to top winners: First - $25, second - $15 and third - $10
Sixth annual UMW Arts & Crafts Show slated
The La Porte First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Ind. 2.
This event features over 100 artists and crafters whose top-of-the-line items reflect superb craftsmanship and originality. You will find something for every room in your home, for your patio or backyard, for children and newborn infants, for your pets, for your own personal accessorizing, and for your holiday decoration needs. While shopping, don't forget to look for those unique gifts for family and friends. It will be difficult to leave empty handed! Lunch and delicious desserts will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.
For more information call 362-2443.
Church to hold Oktoberfest
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Michigan City, welcome everyone to their Oktoberfest with a chicken dinner, music, game room and raffle on Oct. 6 at handicap accessible Elks Lodge #432, 416 E. U.S. 20, Michigan City.
Doors open at 11 a.m.
Dinner tickets including dessert and drinks at $15 for adults and $9 for children may be purchased from parishioners or by calling (219) 872-9196 before Sept. 22. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult may eat free from the kids buffet. Carry outs available, reservations advised.
You need not be present to win our grand prize of $1,000 and other prizes.
Thrift Shop offers bag sale on clothes and shoes
St. John's Thrift Shop is having its annual bag sale on all clothes and shoes, starting Aug. 12. For just $10 you may fill a large paper bag with any clothes or shoes. Individual clothes are 1/2 price each.
Racks are filled with clothing in all sizes that can be worn in late summer or fall seasons. This sale will run for four weeks with lower prices each week. Come in for a bargain and tell a friend!
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Check us out on Facebook. Stop in soon.
Caregivers need care too
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
The support group meets the second Wednesday of the month at St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte, at 6:30 p.m. Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Experience church done differently
Agape Christian Church located at 1601 I St., La Porte, offers a different kind of worship experience Saturday nights at 6 p.m.
Join us for a coffee house atmosphere, the latest contemporary Christian worship, and solid biblical teaching.
Grief Support at the New Church
Rev. Kit Billings offers his compassionate and supportive presence by “Healing through Grief,” a time for anyone who is experiencing the deep pain of losing a loved one, whether recent or past. Whatever your religious background or current beliefs, you are welcome. You will be heard, honored and supported. Deep sadness from grief is universal and, as a Board Certified Chaplain, Rev. Billings understands the depths of suffering that can ensue and consume us.
Contact Rev. Billings to set a convenient meeting time since the grief support schedule has changed and meetings are now offered by appointment.
The New Church, a progressive Christ-based ministry, is located at 812 Indiana Ave. at the corner of Maple Avenue. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. (childcare is available). All are welcome who seek God in their lives. Bible study is at 9 a.m., currently studying the Gospel of Mark.
Rev. Billings can be contacted at (219) 380-4682 or revkit123@gmail.com. For more information, www.laportenewchurch.org or La Porte New Church on Facebook.
Beautiful Minds Ministry seeks books
Used books of spiritual, positive and educational material are needed for jails, prisons and psychiatric facilities.
Donations should be placed in a box located by the front desk at First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte.
For more information, call Kelly Rivera at (219) 380-7354.
Resale Shop restocked each week
The Westville United Methodist Church Resale Shop, which is located at 365 W. Main St. in downtown Westville, has gently worn women’s, girls, men’s, boys and baby clothes, as well as linens, nightwear, utensils, household goods, curios and many other items including shoes and boots.
The store is restocked every week.
Hours are from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
– From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.