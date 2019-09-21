All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Thursday for inclusion in Saturday’s Church Briefs. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
Rummage and Bake Sale at Sunflower Fair
La Porte New Church, located at the corner of Indiana and Maple avenues by the La Porte County Public Library, will hold its annual fall rummage and bake sale both on the sidewalk and at Manna House on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All items are clean, great quality, and priced very reasonably, both as a benefit to the church and to the community. Proceeds from this charitable sale will help fund the maintenance of the beautiful historic church building and Manna House, built in 1859 and 1890, respectively. The church will be open for visitors.
Please come, you'll find lovely clothing of all kinds and jewelry, kitchen and household items, sets of brand new dishes, bicycles, books, toys, collectibles, small furniture and lots more.
Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with social time following. Guests are always welcome. For more information, www.laportenewchurch.org or call or text Rev. Kit Billings at (219) 380-4682.
Church to hold Euchre Night
The Rolling Prairie United Methodist Women will host a Euchre Night on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church, 3444 E. U.S. 20.
Tickets are $10 per person and include cards and a Walking Taco Bar. Tacos are from 5 to 6 p.m. and card play starts at 6 p.m.
Cash awards to top winners: First - $25, second - $15 and third - $10.
Trinity Lutheran Church will hold rummage sale
Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., La Porte, will hold a rummage sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Sunflower Fair.
The rummage sale will be held in the fellowship hall.
There will be a booth outside in front of the church with free children’s games. Brat and hot dog lunches will be available for purchase inside the church.
Treasure Sale is Saturday
First United Methodist Church of La Porte, 1225 Michigan Ave., will hold a Treasure Sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Autumn and Christmas decorations and home decor will be featured as well as linens, kitchen items small home furnishings, small appliances, canning supplies, arts and crafts, toys and glassware.
Fall and winter clothing is available in sizes for children through XXL adults. The “Upstage Boutique” offers holiday, business, casual, new and like-new fashions for ladies and teens as well as accessories.
The church kitchen is filled with books, games, videos, puzzles and paper items.
The gathering room will be filled with tools, sportswear, sporting goods and electronics.
Items are clean, in working order, organized and reasonably priced.
Shopping and carry out assistance is available.
Worship at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte
Elder Julie Kessler, will lead worship services at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave., on Sunday. The sermon is “Tender Mercies”.
The Cross Connection service begins at 9 a.m. and the Traditional service begins at 11 a.m. The church is handicapped accessible. Child-care is available and visitors are welcome.
Door Village UMC announces ‘Tag Team Movie Quote Sequel’
The movie quote tag team sermon delivered last Sunday, at the cozy little country church just two miles south west of town, was warmly received by a congregation just a tiny bit apprehensive about the novel approach of bringing five messages bundled into one, to the usually very professionally filled pulpit of Pastor Bob Denney. However, the Lay Speakers who teamed up and delivered five separate messages based on well known movie quotes, pleasantly surprised many in the congregation and earned some well deserved compliments.
They promised to do their best delivering the sequels this Sunday. The public is invited and encouraged to come to Door Village UMC and hear the next five Bible text/Movie Quote messages. For info or directions please call Pastor Bob at (260) 251-1529.
First United Methodist announces services
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, offers three services.
Service times are 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday school held during all services. Adult classes are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Child care is available from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Youth Group meets Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Parents Night Out is the first Saturday of the month from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring dinner, stories, games, crafts and videos. Call 362-2443 to register for this free event. Donations are accepted.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church announces services
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church invites the public to Sunday services at 10 a.m.
For more information about the church’s faith or services, call Father Lev Wawrzyniak at (219) 306-5490 or email holytrinitymichigancity@gmail.com
You can also visit us on Facebook at HolyTrinityOrthodoxChurch
The church is located at 7396 W. Johnson Road, Michigan City. Everyone is welcome.
Sixth annual UMW Arts & Crafts Show slated
The La Porte First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Ind. 2.
This event features over 100 artists and crafters whose top-of-the-line items reflect superb craftsmanship and originality. You will find something for every room in your home, for your patio or backyard, for children and newborn infants, for your pets, for your own personal accessorizing, and for your holiday decoration needs. While shopping, don't forget to look for those unique gifts for family and friends. It will be difficult to leave empty handed! Lunch and delicious desserts will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.
For more information call 362-2443.
La Porte Christian Women’s Club will hold luncheon
The La Porte Christian Women’s Club will present a luncheon Oct. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Portofino Restaurant, located at 3233 N. Ind. 39, La Porte. The cost is $12. Seating starts at 11:15 a.m.
Sharon Alexander, of Avon, Indiana, will speak about “Finding Purpose Through Different Circumstances.”
Special feature will be “Decorate Your Pumpkin!”
Make reservations for the luncheon by Sept. 27. Make cancellations by 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Call Jan at 324-0008.
House of Stitches, 1700 Lincoln Way, is the sponsor of the event.
Church to hold Oktoberfest
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Michigan City, welcome everyone to their Oktoberfest with a chicken dinner, music, game room and raffle on Oct. 6 at handicap accessible Elks Lodge #432, 416 E. U.S. 20, Michigan City.
Doors open at 11 a.m.
Dinner tickets including dessert and drinks at $15 for adults and $9 for children may be purchased from parishioners or by calling (219) 872-9196 before Sept. 22. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult may eat free from the kids buffet. Carry outs available, reservations advised.
You need not be present to win our grand prize of $1,000 and other prizes.
Autumn at Thrift Shop
St. John's Thrift Shop has fall and winter clothes on display.
There are sweats, jackets, shoes, and jeans in most sizes. More clothes are put on the racks each week.
New donations often include furniture, baby items, books, kitchenwares, toys and bedding. You can find treasures each week on the 1/2 price racks. Halloween items are also being added weekly.
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., La Porte, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
You can like us on Facebook to learn about new arrivals and weekly sales. Stop in soon!
Caregivers need care too
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
The support group meets the second Wednesday of the month at St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte, at 6:30 p.m. Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Experience church done differently
Agape Christian Church located at 1601 I St., La Porte, offers a different kind of worship experience Saturday nights at 6 p.m.
Join us for a coffee house atmosphere, the latest contemporary Christian worship, and solid biblical teaching.
Grief Support at the New Church
Rev. Kit Billings offers his compassionate and supportive presence by “Healing through Grief,” a time for anyone who is experiencing the deep pain of losing a loved one, whether recent or past. Whatever your religious background or current beliefs, you are welcome. You will be heard, honored and supported. Deep sadness from grief is universal and, as a Board Certified Chaplain, Rev. Billings understands the depths of suffering that can ensue and consume us.
Contact Rev. Billings to set a convenient meeting time since the grief support schedule has changed and meetings are now offered by appointment.
The New Church, a progressive Christ-based ministry, is located at 812 Indiana Ave. at the corner of Maple Avenue. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. (childcare is available). All are welcome who seek God in their lives. Bible study is at 9 a.m., currently studying the Gospel of Mark.
Rev. Billings can be contacted at (219) 380-4682 or revkit123@gmail.com. For more information, www.laportenewchurch.org or La Porte New Church on Facebook.
Resale Shop restocked each week
The Westville United Methodist Church Resale Shop, which is located at 365 W. Main St. in downtown Westville, has gently worn women’s, girls, men’s, boys and baby clothes, as well as linens, nightwear, utensils, household goods, curios and many other items including shoes and boots.
The store is restocked every week.
Hours are from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
– From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.