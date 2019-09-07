All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Thursday for inclusion in Saturday’s Church Briefs. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
Homecoming Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte
The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave., will hold a combined worship service on Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
The message, “Are You Catching What God is Pitching?”, will be the centered around the theme for the day: “Take me Out to the Ballgame”. Enjoy a baseball game and lunch after the service.
The church is handicapped accessible. Child care is available and visitors are welcome.
Sunday School Kick-Off planned
A Sunday School Kick-Off at First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., will be Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. in Friendship Hall for Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Bibles will be presented to third grade students. If your child is in third grade and you plan to attend, call the church office at 362-2443.
After the Bibles are presented, all of the children will go out to the courtyard for a Sunday School lesson, help peel apples the old fashioned way, have snacks and more.
Come join in the fun. Jesus loves you. We do too!
First United Methodist announces services
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, offers three services.
Service times are 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday school held during all services. Adult classes are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Child care is available from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Youth Group meets Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Parents Night Out is the first Saturday of the month from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring dinner, stories, games, crafts and videos. Call 362-2443 to register for this free event. Donations are accepted.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church announces services
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church invites the public to Sunday services at 10 a.m.
For more information about the church’s faith or services, call Father Lev Wawrzyniak at (219) 306-5490 or email holytrinitymichigancity@gmail.com
You can also visit us on Facebook at HolyTrinityOrthodoxChurch
The church is located at 7396 W. Johnson Road, Michigan City. Everyone is welcome.
Sunshine Gang outing
Come join us at Garwood Orchard-Farm Market on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
We will enjoy a free ride out to the orchard to pick a variety of delicious apples. Afterward we will enjoy Garwood's fresh apple cider and doughnuts.
Due to reserving a wagon, we will need to know how many are attending. So, if you plan to attend, please call the First United Methodist Church office at 362-2443.
Rummage and Bake Sale at Sunflower Fair
La Porte New Church, located at the corner of Indiana and Maple avenues by the La Porte County Public Library, will hold its annual fall rummage and bake sale both on the sidewalk and at Manna House on Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All items are clean, great quality, and priced very reasonably, both as a benefit to the church and to the community. Proceeds from this charitable sale will help fund the maintenance of the beautiful historic church building and Manna House, built in 1859 and 1890, respectively. The church will be open for visitors.
Please come, you'll find lovely clothing of all kinds and jewelry, kitchen and household items, sets of brand new dishes, bicycles, books, toys, collectibles, small furniture and lots more.
Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with social time following. Guests are always welcome. For more information, www.laportenewchurch.org or call or text Rev. Kit Billings at (219) 380-4682.
Door Village UMC announces special services
Door Village UMC, located in beautiful downtown Door Village, founded in 1834, and two miles west on Joliet Road, will be offering two special services on Sept. 15 and 22 at 10 a.m.
The services will be based on “Movie Quotes” and will be delivered by a tag team consisting of a five member group of lay speakers and resident Pastor Bob Denney. The move quotes will be tied to Scriptures and will, if all goes as planned, amplify the message in the Scriptures.
The second Sunday will be a sequel to the storyline of the first Sunday with the same goal in mind, to bolster the accompanying Scripture.
The public is invited to attend and be entertained and informed on yet even more of Pastor Bob’s well prepared and delivered messages.
Church to hold Euchre Night
The Rolling Prairie United Methodist Women will host a Euchre Night on Sept. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church is located at 3444 E. U.S. 20
Tickets are $10 per person and include cards and a Walking Taco Bar. Tacos are from 5 to 6 p.m. and card play starts at 6 p.m.
Cash awards to top winners: First - $25, second - $15 and third - $10.
Trinity Lutheran Church will hold rummage sale
Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., La Porte, will hold a rummage sale on Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Sunflower Fair
The rummage sale will be held in the fellowship hall.
There will be a booth outside in front of the church with free children’s games. Brat and hot dog lunches will be available for purchase inside the church.
Church plans Treasure Sale
First United Methodist Church of La Porte, 1225 Michigan Ave., will hold a Treasure Sale on Sept. 19 and Sept 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Autumn and Christmas decorations and home decor will be featured as well as linens, kitchen items small home furnishings, small appliances, canning supplies, arts and crafts, toys and glassware.
Fall and winter clothing is available in sizes for children through XXL adults. The “Upstage Boutique” offers holiday, business, casual, new and like-new fashions for ladies and teens as well as accessories.
The church kitchen is filled with books, games, videos, puzzles and paper items.
The gathering room will be filled with tools, sportswear, sporting goods and electronics.
This will be a very large sale. New items will be added each day. Items are clean, in working order, organized and reasonably priced.
Shopping and carry out assistance is available.
Sixth annual UMW Arts & Crafts Show slated
The La Porte First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Ind. 2.
This event features over 100 artists and crafters whose top-of-the-line items reflect superb craftsmanship and originality. You will find something for every room in your home, for your patio or backyard, for children and newborn infants, for your pets, for your own personal accessorizing, and for your holiday decoration needs. While shopping, don't forget to look for those unique gifts for family and friends. It will be difficult to leave empty handed! Lunch and delicious desserts will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.
For more information call 362-2443.
La Porte Christian Women’s Club will hold luncheon
The La Porte Christian Women’s Club will present a luncheon Oct. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Portofino Restaurant, located at 3233 N. Ind. 39, La Porte. The cost is $12. Seating starts at 11:15 a.m.
Sharon Alexander, of Avon, Indiana, will speak about “Finding Purpose Through Different Circumstances.”
Special feature will be “Decorate Your Pumpkin!”
Make reservations for the luncheon by Sept. 27. Make cancellations by 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Call Jan at 324-0008.
House of Stitches, 1700 Lincoln Way, is the sponsor of the event.
Church to hold Oktoberfest
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Michigan City, welcome everyone to their Oktoberfest with a chicken dinner, music, game room and raffle on Oct. 6 at handicap accessible Elks Lodge #432, 416 E. U.S. 20, Michigan City.
Doors open at 11 a.m.
Dinner tickets including dessert and drinks at $15 for adults and $9 for children may be purchased from parishioners or by calling (219) 872-9196 before Sept. 22. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult may eat free from the kids buffet. Carry outs available, reservations advised.
You need not be present to win our grand prize of $1,000 and other prizes.
Thrift Shop offers bag sale on clothes and shoes
St. John's Thrift Shop is having its annual bag sale on all clothes and shoes, starting Aug. 12. For just $10 you may fill a large paper bag with any clothes or shoes. Individual clothes are 1/2 price each.
Racks are filled with clothing in all sizes that can be worn in late summer or fall seasons. This sale will run for four weeks with lower prices each week. Come in for a bargain and tell a friend!
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Check us out on Facebook. Stop in soon.
Caregivers need care too
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
The support group meets the second Wednesday of the month at St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte, at 6:30 p.m. Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Experience church done differently
Agape Christian Church located at 1601 I St., La Porte, offers a different kind of worship experience Saturday nights at 6 p.m.
Join us for a coffee house atmosphere, the latest contemporary Christian worship, and solid biblical teaching.
– From staff reports
