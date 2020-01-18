All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Thursday for inclusion in Saturday’s Church Briefs. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
Worship at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte
Pastor Peggy Casteel-Huston, the interim pastor will lead worship services on Sunday. The sermon is “Unity”. The Cross Connection service begins at 9 a.m. and the Traditional service begins at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 307 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte. The church is handicapped accessible. Child-care is available and visitors are welcome.
First United Methodist announces services
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, offers three services.
Service times are 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday school held during all services. Adult classes are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Child care is available from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Youth Group meets Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Parents Night Out is the first Saturday of the month from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring dinner, stories, games, crafts and videos. Call 362-2443 to register for this free event. Donations are accepted.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church announces services
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church invites the public to Sunday services at 10 a.m.
For more information about the church’s faith or services, call Father Lev Wawrzyniak at (219) 306-5490 or email holytrinitymichigancity@gmail.com
You can also visit us on Facebook at HolyTrinityOrthodoxChurch
The church is located at 7396 W. Johnson Road, Michigan City. Everyone is welcome.
Road to Life offers cutting edge worship
You are invited to join us at Road to Life Church this Sunday.
Kids 0 to fourth grade will be learning through high energy worship, teaching, games and more during their time in KidTown!
According to officials, the church exists to help others realize and reach their potential in Christ.
LOCATION/SERVICE TIMES: All services are currently being held at our Michigan City campus, located at 7056W CR-450N, at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Whether you’re an early riser or like to sleep in – there’s a service for you. We also offer a Midweek Service every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon and childcare is available.
CALLING ALL STUDENTS: Our student ministry, The Avenue, meets every Sunday at The Alley, 124 N. Eighth St., Chesterton (the old bowling alley behind the police station). Regular services for grades 5 to 8 are from 6 to p.m. and grades 9 to 12 are from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Come on out for this time of FUN with friends, music, games, all new Jacked Up Cafe and more.
For more information about RTLC or any events, visit www.roadtolifechurch.us, call (219) 728-6290 or visit the church’s Twitter, Instagram @roadchurch or find them on Facebook @roadtolifechurch.
‘Christian Science’ sermon set for Sunday
The First Church of Christ, Scientist, 510 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, warmly invites all to their Sunday Church and Sunday School Services held at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Are you in need of a healing? Come and learn how a better understanding of God, Christ Jesus and the study of Christian Science is able to help heal you of your problems. Hymns of Praise, the Bible Lesson, The Lord’s Prayer, a Vocal Solo and other activity will be presented.
Testimonies of Healing are also given at the public Wednesday evening meeting held at 7:30 p.m.
As Christian Healing is one of the main points of Christian Science, documented reports of them are available at no cost to anyone who requests them.
Our Bible-Lesson is also available on local Cable TV Channel 99 on Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Fridays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church at (219) 874-3588 or (219) 874-8853.
Church will hold rummage sale
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 7396 W. Johnson Road, Michigan City, will hold its annual rummage/treasure sale Jan. 23, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Inventory includes antiques, clothes, coats (all sizes, all seasons), shoes, purses, books which include cookbooks, glassware, bedding items, VHS/DVDs, luggage, Christmas items. Fabric and craft items. Many items not mentioned.
Bargains at thrift shop
St. John's Thrift Shop offers a different 1/2 price sale each week. There are still many winter coats, boots and scarves to keep warm this winter.
The shop has a variety of goods: bedding, curtains, toys, puzzles, furniture, pictures and more. Check out the selection of books, housewares, jewelry and purses on display. Like us on Facebook to see photos of new donations and to learn about weekly sales.
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., LaPorte, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note: when La Porte Schools are closed due to weather, the thrift shop also closes
Caregivers need care too
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their care-giving journey.
The support group meets the second Wednesday of the month at St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte, at 6:30 p.m. Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Experience church done differently
Agape Christian Church located at 1601 I St., La Porte, offers a different kind of worship experience Saturday nights at 6 p.m.
Join us for a coffee house atmosphere, the latest contemporary Christian worship, and solid biblical teaching.
Grief Support at the New Church
Rev. Kit Billings offers his compassionate and supportive presence by “Healing through Grief,” a time for anyone who is experiencing the deep pain of losing a loved one, whether recent or past. Whatever your religious background or current beliefs, you are welcome. You will be heard, honored and supported. Deep sadness from grief is universal and, as a Board Certified Chaplain, Rev. Billings under-stands the depths of suffering that can ensue and consume us.
Contact Rev. Billings to set a convenient meeting time since the grief support schedule has changed and meetings are now offered by appointment.
The New Church, a progressive Christ-based ministry, is located at 812 Indiana Ave. at the corner of Maple Avenue. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. (childcare is available). All are welcome who seek God in their lives. Bible study is at 9 a.m., currently studying the Gospel of Mark.
Rev. Billings can be contacted at (219) 380-4682 or revkit123@gmail.com. For more information, www.laportenewchurch.org or La Porte New Church on Facebook.
Beautiful Minds Ministry seeks books
Used books of spiritual, positive and educational material are needed for jails, prisons and psychiatric facilities.
Donations should be placed in a box located by the front desk at First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte.
For more information, call Kelly Rivera at (219) 380-7354.
Resale Shop restocked each week
The Westville United Methodist Church Resale Shop, which is located at 365 W. Main St. in downtown Westville, has gently worn women’s, girls, men’s, boys and baby clothes, as well as linens, nightwear, utensils, household goods, curios and many other items including shoes and boots.
The store is restocked every week.
Hours are from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
– From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.