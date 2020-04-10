Celebrate Easter with Journey Church
This Sunday Journey Church will examine the Easter story from the perspective of a man who foresaw the Messiah’s crucifixion and resurrection 700 years before Jesus was born. Isaiah 52:13-53:12 is an extremely powerful prophecy, and it gives us reason to believe that Jesus is truly alive!
We would absolutely love for you to join us on Journey Church La Porte’s Facebook Live broadcast at 10 a.m. this Sunday! He has risen! Happy Easter!
La Porte Presbyterian announces Holy Week observances
For La Porte Presbyterian’s Holy Week services including Easter: All services will be online only, on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Presbyterian ChurchofLaPorte/.
On Sunday Rev. Peggy Huston will offer an Easter message live at 9:30 a.m. with Carrie Bjonback singing a selection to be added to the page. John Gouwens will play music for Easter on the carillon at noon Sunday; people need to listen from their cars at the church at 307 Kingsbury Ave. “We will celebrate Easter ‘officially’ when our time of separation is over,” said Huston.
The church web page, yourhomechurch.org, will also post the services.
For One Great Hour of Sharing, an offering normally received Palm Sunday, people can donate through the church web page. All proceeds go to the Presbyterian Disaster Relief program, the Presbyterian Hunger Program and the self-development of people.
