Chroback to speak at Lunch With The League

MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters La Porte County will present Kathy Chroback, La Porte County Clerk of the Circuit Court, as the speaker for Lunch With The League on Dec. 10.
Chroback's job is to be the custodian of the clerk's record and seal, issue process, accept filings of commencement of actions in litigation, enter judgments and orders of the court, receive money in her official capacity, make certified copies of record, issue many kinds of licenses and keep a record of all wills and matters of trust in probate proceedings.
As an officer of the court, Chroback performs all official duties imposed by statute or by the lawful authority of the court. Always an inspiration, Chroback will speak about the past election and the upcoming primary, as well as hosting a question and answer period afterwards.
The program is at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. The general public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. and may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu, in time for the noon presentation.
Lunch/Dinner With The League presents timely and relevant discussions about local issues every second Tuesday of the month at Patrick’s Grille. All information about the League's activities may be found at lwvlaporte.org, by following on Facebook, or by emailing the League at: lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
