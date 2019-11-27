La PORTE — Plans are in full swing for this year’s Downtown for the Holidays in La Porte.
The La Porte Santa Parade will be marching through downtown La Porte on Saturday beginning an hour earlier this year at 11 a.m.
Santa will be escorted through the parade on a fire engine, and then taken to his chalet, which will be located at Plaza 618, 618 Lincoln Way, where the Winter Market awaits holiday shoppers from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event, organized by volunteers from the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, brings together hundreds of families from all around the county and kicks off of the holiday season annually.
Following the parade, children can visit with Santa in his Chalet from noon to 2 p.m.
He will also be available on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
After visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, stick around for the Shop Local Open House from 1 to 6 p.m. Judee’s Boutique will be celebrating their remodel with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. to kick off the event.
To participate, patrons must pick up a brochure at participating locations and visit the various businesses listed. At each stop, get your card stamped and take advantage of the special offerings at each location.
Collect all the stamps and drop off the finished card at HotSpot Cafe for your chance to win a special prize!
During the open house, take a break from the hustle and bustle and join us in Plaza 618 for a special tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. featuring members from the La Porte High School choir.
Join us every Saturday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 in downtown La Porte for fun holiday events and follow @laportepartnership, @downtownlaporte and @laportesantaparade on Facebook for more information! Questions may also be directed to our office at (219) 324-8584 or lindsayj@laportepartnership.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.