La PORTE — The City of La Porte needs help from the public to craft a healthy-living vision for the Heart of La Porte.
Over three action-packed days next week, a group of talented planners, engineers, economic developers and urban designers will collaborate with the community to draft the Heart of La Porte Plan.
From walking tours to studio drop-in hours to hands-on workshops and presentations, no matter the area of interest, concerns, time constraints or comfort level, there are opportunities for all residents to participate in this event.
Walking tours will be offered Tuesday morning to collect input in the areas most affected by the plan: Clear Lake/NewPorte Landing (meet at Dunes Volleyball Center), downtown (meet at Plaza 618) and the La Porte Hospital campus (meet at Louie’s Café).
All three walks begin each hour on the hour at 8, 9 and 10 a.m.
Community meetings will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. nightly during the charrette process at State Street Community Church, 209 State St.
The first meeting on Tuesday will be to create a plan, with options evaluated on Wednesday and the plan outcomes presented on Thursday.
Additionally, the public is invited to drop in from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at State Street Community Church to discuss the plan and interact with the staff.
The main purpose for the Heart of La Porte Plan is to create destinations to drive active living in NewPorte Landing, the Clear Lake area and downtown and build infrastructure to support it. This process will create a long-term vision for the area while focusing on short-term redevelopment, placemaking and recreation opportunities.
See the plan website for details at www.heartoflaporte.org/getinvolved
For more information, contact the Community Development and Planning Office at 362-8260. The Heart of La Porte Plan is supported by a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
