Charrette focuses on vision for La Porte

La PORTE — Locals were invited to State Street Church to take part in the three-day-long Heart of La Porte Community Charrette last week.
Community members and stakeholders were asked to provide input on future projects that may manifest downtown and in the NewPorte Landing areas.
The city commissioned SmithGroup, an architectural, engineering and planning firm to help build a vision for the future of La Porte. Representatives from SmithGroup presented a draft of ideas for the Clear Lake Sub-Area during the final meeting of the Charrette.
The ideas that were implemented into this draft of the plan were designed to drive active living in NewPorte Landing, Clear Lake and downtown. Public Health, economic viability, recreational value and environmental benefits were also listed as objectives.
Gregg Calpino, a representative from SmithGroup, presented the details of the plan to those in attendance.
Calpino identified the completion of the Clear Lake loop (Chessie) trail as a necessity for the area. The team also proposed providing public amenities to support land and water-based recreation around the lake. These changes could be as simple as adding benches or picnic tables to the area and relocating the boat launch to a more ideal location.
These amenities would be implemented in conjunction with improving the surrounding wetlands and stormwater tributaries, making for better ecological function and water quality.
“This whole trail system will start to become, not only a loop, but a series of experiences with ecological spaces that are not only good to look at, but actually do something,” said Calpino.
The Heart of La Porte team also found that the city could benefit from better access to Clear Lake from downtown.
“We heard loud and clear that people want multiple ways to get to the water from downtown. People would like to see streets like Detroit stay open. If the (feasibility study) says that a bridge or an underpass would work, that’s great, too. The more ways that [people] can get down there, the better,” said Calpino.
The idea of making Monroe Street a gateway to the Clear Lake Sub-Area was also introduced at the meeting. The team is developing methods to “create a strong urban link" along Monroe Street between downtown and attractions at Clear Lake and NewPorte Landing, including the Dunes Event Center.
One method includes building a pedestrian bridge that will link over the Norfolk Southern railroad at the northern terminus of Monroe Street. The team hopes to integrate the proposed new bridge along the corridor and historic district.
Another proposed project was expanding Plaza 618 by purchasing the lot directly across Lincoln Way. The objective would be to convert the existing lot into a multi-purpose, year-round civic event space.
Currently, this lot mainly consists of parking spaces. Calpino explained, “We don’t think you have a parking shortage. Generally, we think that a lot like this could be put to better use, it being at such a prominent corner.”
Moving the YMCA closer to NewPorte Landing was also mentioned at the meeting.
“They’ve just sort of outgrown their facility,” Calpino said. “It’s a little outdated. They’re looking for a more modern facility that can offer more services that the community has been asking for, in which their current parcel and building wouldn’t accommodate.”
An exact location has yet to be finalized, however creating a new facility closer to Clear Lake was recommended by the planning firm.
SmithGroup has goals to refine designs and work with city administration on priorities now that the charrette has concluded. They plan to develop preliminary construction drawings and draft an implementation strategy.
The projects discussed during the Heart of La Porte Community Charrette are not yet approved to move forward. Any of the proposed changes must be approved by the Plan Commission and City Council before execution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.