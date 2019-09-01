Charged with striking second child

La PORTE – A La Porte woman who was already facing a felony charge for allegedly striking one of the children in her home daycare earlier this year is back behind bars, charged with the physical assault of a second child.
Billy Sue Krueger, 29, is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after being arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with a Level 5 felony count of battery resulting in injury to a person under 14, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Dept.
According to a La Porte Police report, a video taken from the daycare in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street shows Krueger assaulting a 2-year-old girl on Aug. 12.
In the video, Krueger picks up the girl and places her lying down on the couch with her back to the couch, "then grabs her by her knees, shakes her violently by pulling the girl towards her and then away from her very quickly," according to the report.
She then "violently swings her in a downward motion, off of the couch, "then quickly jerks her body upward and slams her body and head down onto the couch," the report alleges.
The report says the video then shows Krueger wiping something off the victim's face and "squeezing her face in a violent manner and pushes her head into the couch." She then "places a diaper on the girl, grabs her by her upper arms, bending her arms backward, and proceeds to violently shake her," the report says.
She then "violently" shakes the girl, "slams her head and body onto the couch" and "begins to flick her face with her fingers" before putting her on the floor, according to the report.
The victim's mother told police the girl had stayed at the daycare since November 2018 and "received many injuries" while there, the report said.
On the night of the alleged incident, the girl "woke up multiple times crying as if she was in pain" and had a "small scratch on the inside of her upper arm," the report said.
Krueger was arrested on Aug. 14, which is when police searched the daycare and found the video evidence, according to the report.
She remains in custody as of Saturday, and an order of protection was issued for the victim if Krueger does post bail. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6 in La Porte Circuit Court, and an omnibus hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11, according to court records.
In the earlier case, Krueger was arrested May 9 and charged with a Level 6 felony count of battery on a person less than 14, according to court records.
On April 10, a woman told police that Krueger slapped and struck her 4-year-old son at the daycare, according to a La Porte Police report.
The mother told police she had been taking her two children, the boy and a 7-month-old sibling to the daycare, and when she picked them up on April 10, the older child had red marks on his face and cuts on his upper and lower lip, according to the report.
When she asked the boy who did it, he said, “Billy,” she told police. According to the report, the boy said he had “clogged the toilet and Billy got mad.” She slapped him in the face twice and “bopped him in the mouth twice,” he said.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the La Porte County Prosecutor’s office, the officer said the boy was “slapped in the mouth and face, causing a split lip, and swelling to the face.”
Krueger was arrested on May 9 and charged with battery to a person under 14, court records show. She appeared the following day in La Porte Circuit Court, pleaded not guilty and was released on a $755 cash bond, according to the sheriff’s department.
