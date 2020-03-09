Charged with OWI after crashing into liquor store

A 23-year-old Valparaiso man is facing drunken driving charges after crashing his pickup into a liquor store in White County, then refusing field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, according to Indiana State Police. About 8 a.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Ind. 43 near Chalmers. A short time later, dispatch was alerted that the Ford F-150 had crashed into the Brookston Spirits Liquor Store. ISP troopers found the driver, Michael Stowers of Valparaiso, crawling out of the vehicle. After refusing medical treatment on scene, he also refused field sobriety tests. A search warrant for a blood draw was obtained, but results were pending. Stowers was being held in the White County Jail, charged with operating while intoxicated with refusal. Indiana State Troopers were assisted by the White County Communications Center, Deputies from the White County Sheriff's Office, Brookston EMS & Fire, Monticello EMS & Mels Wrecker Service. All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty

 Submitted photo

