Charged with murdering brother

La PORTE – A La Porte man has been charged with the murder of his brother, who died early Monday after being found unconscious by police.
Gyle R. Delrio, 37, was charged Wednesday with murder and aggravated battery, and is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
About 1:11 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Midnight Shift Patrol Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 West block of Johnson Road in La Porte, “in reference to an injury that was suspicious in nature,” according to Capt. Derek Allen.
Deputies found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Paul M. Delrio of La Porte, unconscious at the scene with "suspicious" injuries, Allen said. He was taken to La Porte Hospital by La Porte County EMS and died a short time later, Allen said.
Gyle and Paul Delrio are biological brothers, he said.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning at Franciscan Health Michigan City and the death was ruled a homicide. La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler said more information would be released later.
On Wednesday afternoon, Det. Aaron Banic testified in La Porte County Circuit Court at a hearing before Judge Thomas Alevizos, who found probable cause for Gyle Delrio's arrest.
The investigation remains active and no further information is being released at this time, Allen said. Delrio was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, but court information was not immediately available.
