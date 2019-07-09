La PORTE – A Michigan City man with a history of domestic violence arrests has been charged with the fatal beating of his grandmother in her La Porte home last winter.
Anthony L. Carter is being held on a $250,000 bond in the La Porte County Jail, charged with the murder of 75-year-old Beulah Biege, according to the La Porte County Prosecutor's office.
Biege died March 10, 2019, at La Porte Hospital, 10 days after being "physically assaulted" in her home in the 100 block of Warren Street in La Porte, according to the prosecutor's office.
The 27-year-old Carter, who was arrested by the La Porte County Sheriff's Department, is also charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and theft, according to the sheriff's office.
On Feb. 28, Biege was found in her home suffering multiple injuries, according to prosecutors. La Porte Police also discovered that her 2003 Jeep Liberty had been stolen from her home.
On Tuesday, deputy prosecuting attorney Atley Price presented testimony from La Porte Police Detective Sgt. Brett Airey linking Carter to the crime, and Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos found sufficient probable cause to issue an arrest warrant, prosecutors said.
He was taken into custody on Monday, and a bond hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Circuit Court.
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake said in a statement this is "still an ongoing investigation" and he "encourages anyone with information related to the matter to contact Airey at the La Porte City Police Department."
Carter has a history of domestic violence arrests.
At the time of his arrest on the murder charge, he was wanted on a probation revocation warrant from a 2016 La Porte County case in which he was charged with domestic battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, according to court records.
A bench trial was held in Superior Court 4 in November 2018 and Carter received a suspended sentence. However, in April, the La Porte County Probation Department filed a petition for revocation of that sentence, and a bench warrant was issued, court records show.
Carter is being held without bond on that warrant, and is scheduled to appear Aug. 13 in Superior Court 4 on that case, according to the sheriff's office.
In April 2018, Carter was charged in La Porte County with felony criminal confinement, but when the victim failed to appear in court for a bench trial on Jan. 23, the charge was dismissed, according to court records.
Earlier this year, Carter was charged in St. Joseph County with domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, according to court records.
On June 27, he faced a trial in St. Joseph Superior Court 3 in that case, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict; a mistrial was declared; and the charges were dropped.
And in October 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic battery in La Porte Circuit Court and received a suspended sentence, court records show.
—From staff reports
