La PORTE — Representatives of the local teachers union and the state teachers organization believe legislators should have gotten the message at Tuesday’s massive Red for Ed rally in Indianapolis.
And the founder of an education advocacy group is warning those legislators to pay attention because teachers aren’t going away, but they might have to.
“It was pretty impressive,” said Mandy Chastain, president of the Michigan City Education Association, who wasn’t sure how many local teachers attended, though about 100 signed up to attend.
Andrew Borrelli, of La Porte, UniServ director for the Indiana State Teachers Association, called the day “wonderful” and “upbeat.”
“I can’t even count the number of Northwest Indiana teachers who were down there,” he said Wednesday. “We had teachers from Michigan City, La Porte, South Central, Westville and New Prairie that I know of.”
Borrelli called the massive rally “the largest protest at the Statehouse in 20 years,” adding that the “Indiana State Police complimented us on our organization and behavior.”
Those in attendance “were upbeat and loud,” said Borrelli, who represents about 2,000 school employees in La Porte, Porter and Starke counties. “There was chanting, there was singing, there was marching – I have blisters from beating on a drum all day.
“The speakers were very uplifting ... the crowd spread around the Statehouse and state government center, and spilled out into the streets at times. We stopped traffic, though that was not specifically planned, there were just too many people ... ”
Chastain said teachers are asking for three things in next year’s short session of the General Assembly.
“We want them to invest the budget surplus into teacher compensation. We them them to hold students, teachers and communities harmless over the iLearn testing, and we want them to repeal the 15-hour internship requirement for teachers to renew licenses.”
Borrelli said the day was a to give legislators the “opportunity to do right by teachers and students – put a hold harmless on iLearn, stop the 15-hour internship to renew licenses because it’s absolutely ridiculous, and to show respect ...
“There is a shortage of competent educators in this state and that has everything to do with pay and with respect,” he said.
That sentiment was echoed by Linissa Wirtes, a sixth-grade teacher at South Central Elementary, in an emotional interview with ISTA posted on Facebook.
“My students deserve better,” she said, “I teach the future and the future needs funding.”
Wirtes wants legislators to know that the “issues with standardized testing are heartbreaking. I have students who are physically sick, students who are in tears, students who beat themselves up because they were not able to answer a question that doesn’t measure their worth, their value or what they’ve really learned this year...
“It’s incredibly defeating to children who have done the best they can to have one arbitrary test measure their worth ... It’s defeating for teachers to get scores back and know you’ve worked really hard with the students and have given your all ... and the state says it’s not good enough.”
To sum up the Red for Ed message, Wirtes said the goal was to “give teachers the freedom to be creative and do what we were meant to do – to teach.”
Republican leadership in the legislature said before the rally that there’s not enough money for substantial increases in education funding, and Borrelli said he’s “heard nothing different” since.
“But the state has a big surplus and the legislators need to do right by teachers to make their lives easier, to make life better for them and their students and their communities.
He said teachers will continue advocating and making themselves heard until that happens.
A representative of another state education organization said that will happen soon if Republicans in the legislature want to stay in office.
“Several years ago we met with a powerful GOP committee chairman to discuss a year-long study that explained why teachers were concerned about Indiana education and how the Statehouse could make teachers’ lives better and their classrooms more effective,” Craig Ladwig, founder of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, said in a statement.
“It was bold and promising, and largely unread by the legislative leadership, it still is ...The committee chairman “read the executive summary over coffee and pushed it back across the table. ‘I couldn’t get this out of committee,’ he said,” according to Ladwig.
“Several years later, on two occasions, the foundation gathered leading Republican legislators to hear ... a related plan to systemically reform Indiana education ... it is drawing the praise of teachers, parents and administrators throughout the country. But again, nobody was willing to put an Indiana Republican name on any measure that would set the necessary reforms in motion.”
Ladwig called Tuesday’s rally “a crowd of utterly fed-up teachers, 16,000 of them” at the capitol. He chided Gov. Eric Holcomb for being out of state, and House Speaker Brian Bosma, who “chose the day to announce he would not seek re-election.”
He warned them to pay attention.
“The teachers will be back,” he said, “don’t bet on the governor. For it will soon be clear to him and the remaining career politicians that yesterday the options to reforming Indiana public education gravely narrowed.”
Chastain said she believes legislators were listening.
“I’m optimistic,” she said. “I think we were successful in showing that we’ve had enough and they should start to see public education as an investment and not an expense.”
She said learned issues are not confined to Michigan City.
‘One thing that was very clear was that a lot of the issues here are being experienced by educators all across the state. These are systemic problems, and it’s time for the state to step up and stop pressuring communities to do it all themselves.”
Ladwig said he expects legislation in response to Red for Ed that “nobody is going to be happy with ... It will be politically generated, timid in scope, superficial and compromised into ineffectiveness.
“If all this means that Republicans’ hopes of holding on to legislative power are to be buried, so be it. The tombstone can read: ‘We Couldn’t Get It Out of Committee’.”
