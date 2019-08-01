Chamber Music Fest returns with 'Triumph'

MICHIGAN CITY — The 18th annual Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, titled Witness, Tragedy & Triumph, will be held Aug. 3-11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City. Admission is free.
The concerts are as follows:
n Faith, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Music of J.S. Bach, “The Trunk of the Tree”
Chaconne: J.S. Bach, arranged by Ferruccio Busoni
Brandenburg Concerto #6
“Sarabande” for violin & viola by Handel-Halvorsen
Concerto for oboe d’amore
n Summer Escape, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.
Arias from the Wedding Cantata: J.S. Bach
Summer Song (for oboe & piano): Miguel del Aguila
Trio for Clarinet, Viola, & Piano: Lowell Lieberman
Clarinet quintet: Rudolf Haken
n Forgiveness, Aug. 7, 7 p.m.
Trio for Clarinet, Cello, Piano: Carl Fruehling
Suite for 2 violins and piano, opus 71: Maurice Moszkowski
Piano trio in B Major: Johannes Brahms
n Witness, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
The Music of Dmitri Shostakovich
Suite for clarinet, violin, piano: Alexander Arutiunian
Duo in Memory of the Littlest Refugees Who Never Reach a Point of Safety (for Violin & cello): Susan Kander
Romanzen Suite: Shostakovich
Piano trio #2: Shostakovich
n Hope, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.
Cello quintet: Alexander Glazunouv
On Wenlock Edge (for tenor and piano quintet): Vaughan Williams
Songs for a Friday Afternoon: Benjamin Britten
All concerts are followed by “Meet the Artists” receptions.
For more information, go to mccmf.org.
