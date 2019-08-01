Chamber Music Fest returns with 'Triumph'

MICHIGAN CITY — The 18th annual Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, titled Witness, Tragedy & Triumph, will be held Aug. 3-11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City. Admission is free.

The concerts are as follows:

n Faith, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Music of J.S. Bach, “The Trunk of the Tree”

Chaconne: J.S. Bach, arranged by Ferruccio Busoni

Brandenburg Concerto #6

“Sarabande” for violin & viola by Handel-Halvorsen

Concerto for oboe d’amore

n Summer Escape, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

Arias from the Wedding Cantata: J.S. Bach

Summer Song (for oboe & piano): Miguel del Aguila

Trio for Clarinet, Viola, & Piano: Lowell Lieberman

Clarinet quintet: Rudolf Haken

n Forgiveness, Aug. 7, 7 p.m.

Trio for Clarinet, Cello, Piano: Carl Fruehling

Suite for 2 violins and piano, opus 71: Maurice Moszkowski

Piano trio in B Major: Johannes Brahms

n Witness, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

The Music of Dmitri Shostakovich

Suite for clarinet, violin, piano: Alexander Arutiunian

Duo in Memory of the Littlest Refugees Who Never Reach a Point of Safety (for Violin & cello): Susan Kander

Romanzen Suite: Shostakovich

Piano trio #2: Shostakovich

n Hope, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.

Cello quintet: Alexander Glazunouv

On Wenlock Edge (for tenor and piano quintet): Vaughan Williams

Songs for a Friday Afternoon: Benjamin Britten

All concerts are followed by “Meet the Artists” receptions.

For more information, go to mccmf.org.

