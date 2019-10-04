MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Chamber Music Festival (MCCMF) will present its first of a series of free concerts called “Classics, Coffee & Cookies” featuring The Calumet Chamber Players. The program will take place Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. 9th St., Michigan City.
The repertoire will be a presentation of baroque, rococo and classical selections including the Flute Quartet by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. There will be a light reception of coffee and cookies afterward where audience members can meet the musicians.
The featured performers include:
• John Wachala, flute. Wachala has been with Calumet Chamber Musicians for almost 20 years and has performed in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. Highlights include a tour of the UK and France, recitals at the Chicago Cultural Center, plus a series of annual concerts connected to South Shore Arts major exhibits. Wachala was awarded a 2007-2008 grant through the Individual Artist Program of the Indiana Arts Council, allowing him to study abroad with esteemed flutist William Bennett. Wachala earned a Licentiate diploma (LRSM) from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, a master’s in music from Roosevelt University, and a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. He was for many years co-owner of Wachala Music in Hammond. He teaches flute privately and at the region’s universities.
• Tamara Ringas will be featured on violin. Ringas began her violin studies at the age of 3 with her father but soon moved to Betty Haag’s Suzuki School. She had her first encounter performing the Bach Double Violin Concerto in Chicago’s Orchestra Hall at the age of 7. She later studied with Jacques Israelievitch and David Moll of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Admitted into Indiana University’s School of Music, Ringas studied with Franco Gulli, renowned teacher Joseph Gingold, and received her pedagogy training from Mimi Zweig. After completing her master’s degree in 1990, Ringas won the Rose Faye Thomas Centennial Award. Ringas performs regularly as a soloist and chamber musician, and teaches privately from her home studio in Chesterton.
• Nora Frisk holds a bachelor of music degree in Viola Performance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Music degree in Viola Performance from the University of Wisconsin. She has been principal violist of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra since 1987, and also performs with the Kalamazoo Symphony, and in the Chicago area. Frisk is a mentoring coach for the Fischoff International Chamber Music Competition. She was taught music at Notre Dame University, St. Mary’s College and Valparaiso University, among other institutions, and was the principal viola teacher at the Citadel School of Music and Dance. She is the conductor and coach of the string orchestra at Purdue University Northwest.
• Patricia White was introduced to the cello at the age of 9 through the public school orchestra program in her hometown of Bartlett, Illinois. Among the competitions she won were the Union League Civic & Arts Foundation Prize and the Chicago Symphony Youth Auditions, the latter of which resulted in her debut appearance as soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 16. White attended the Juilliard School, where she received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in cello performance. She is on the faculty of South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois. Additionally, she plays with the Northwest Indiana Symphony, and is principal cellist of the South Shore Orchestra and the Summer Rhapsody Festival Orchestra.
“Classics, Coffee and Cookies” concerts are planned throughout the year to bridge the expanse of time between MCCMF’s annual Summer Festival, entering its 19th year.
The concert is free of charge. For more information about the MCCMF, see www.mccmf.org, call (219) 561-1939 or visit the group on Facebook at MC Chamber Music Fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.