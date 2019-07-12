MERRILLVILLE — The top bank in Indiana, according to one national publication, will be opening its first branch in Michigan City in about four weeks.
Centier Bank was recently rated the No. 1 bank in the state of Indiana by Forbes.
Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista for its second annual “Best Banks in Each State” to gauge interest in the feedback customers gave their banks, with more than 25,000 individuals surveyed, according to Mike Schrage, president and CEO of Centier Bank.
“This accolade is a testament to the prioritization of service and culture that we provide here at Centier,” Schrage said.
“We are continually recognized as a top provider in our banking services, and that really ties into the belief that we invest in our people first, who then relay first-class services to our clients.
This is the second year Centier Bank has ranked in the top 5 of Forbes’ “Best Banks in Each State” survey. Financial institutions are graded on client satisfaction, recommendations, and other factors including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, and financial advice.
“As a true community bank, we recognize that we grow as our communities grow, and that is only supported by establishing foundational relationships with our clients and stakeholders,” Schrage said.
“We are proud of this distinction and know that, as the largest private, family-owned bank in the state, we continue to deliver the quality of service that sets us apart from other banks.”
Centier achieved a significant milestone in the fist quarter of 2019 when it surpassed the $4.5 billion asset milestone, and recently topped hit $4.7 million, according to spokesman Brett Fuller.
“When Indiana’s largest private, family-owned bank surpassed $4.5 billion in total assets at the end of the first quarter, it marked its eighth consecutive quarter of pre-tax earnings growth,” he said. Centier surpassed the $3.5 billion milestone in 2017 and passed $4 billion in assets in 2018.
And the bank continues to grow, opening branches in Michigan City, Indianapolis, Elkhart and Fort Wayne this year.
The Michigan City branch, now under construction in the 5500 block of South Franklin Street, will officially open to the public on Aug. 15, Fuller said.
It will be the bank’s second branch in La Porte County. A banking center on Pine Lake Avenue in La Porte opened its doors in 2006.
“During a time in which other banks are merging or abandoning their communities, Centier continues to grow in large part thanks to its ‘Not for Sale’ Promise,” Schrage said, “a declaration that the bank will be locally owned by the Schrage Family for generations to come.”
With more than 900 employees at 61 branches, Centier maintains its status as a Hall of Fame “Best Places to Work” institution and was also recognized last year as the 10th-ranked Best Bank to Work for in the United States, her said.
And in May, the bank won an Indiana Bankers Association MAXI Award for its “Heart of the Community” campaign, an honor that showcases “excellence in bank marketing and advertising,” Schrage said.
“Thanks to our sound, principled business practices, we have seen continued success as we continue to grow thanks to our unmatched service and desire to help build communities throughout Indiana,” Schrage said. “Our associates and their Servant Heart Culture are going above and beyond to build long-lasting trustful relationships with our clients.”
—From staff reports
