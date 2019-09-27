MICHIGAN CITY — “I was here (in 1968) when we dug the ground at this place,” Bertha Ansley, longest lasting member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, said while explaining how the ministry got to its current location at 123 Helen St.
Sitting in the church’s Sanctuary on Sept. 21 while preparing for the upcoming 100th anniversary with several devoted members, Ansley, now 93, said moving here had its challenges and accomplishments.
First, the Redevelopment Commission notified officials their former property at 211 Spring St. was purchased for a development. Then members decided that being the oldest African-American Baptist church in Michigan City, they needed to find a black architect for their new home.
“We came out here with less than 100 members and Mr. Penn, Rev. (Robert) Penn, was put over us, because we had no pastor. We moved without a pastor,” Ansley said.
“… The Baptist Convention sent reverend Penn over here to oversee us. And they said we wasn’t going to do it (build the church), and there was a couple or three deacons who said we was going to do it. And we built this church. We built it from the ground up with architect (David) Snyder from Indianapolis. And I missed a lot of dances because I had to stay here and dig the ground because mama said so.”
Now, along with nearly 470 members, Ansley, who has attended the church for over 80 years, will be celebrating Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist’s century of progress with a weekend of special events – starting with a service at 6 p.m. Friday and continuing through Sunday.
Pastor Stanley Mason, who’s overseen the church for 28 years (longest tenure of any pastor), said it’s outstanding to see the accomplishments Mt. Zion has made.
According to church records, Mt. Zion began in September 1919 with Rev. and Mrs John McGee, John Gibbons and Mother Emma Wilkes organizing the first meetings in their homes. It was reportedly the first African-American Baptist church founded in Michigan City. The congregation soon relocated to a rented storefront at 603 E. Michigan Blvd.; then in 1923, purchased and moved into the building on Spring Street for $2,500. It was their home through 1967, although records indicate the Elston School building was also purchased with services held there for several years.
The move to 123 Helen St. in 1968 featured the work of the General Construction Company of Michigan City, and resulted in not only a much larger space, but a reorganization of the church school and introduction of a tithing program. Later, the church developed its missionary society, with projects including Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for the needy, and visitation to the sick and shut-in. That work resulted in receipt of the Norman Beatty Hospital Distinguished Service Award.
Louise Mock, president of the church’s Nurses Guild, said Mt. Zion has been important to the history of Michigan City’s black community.
“They tell me all the other black churches in Michigan City came out of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,” she said. “They formed all of the churches that are Baptist out of this. It’s just beautiful. So many of them now. They should really just make a mega church.” (Mason noted there are 16 black churches in the city, several of them Baptist.)
Trustee Board chair Theresa Thomas, who has been coming to Mt. Zion since 1976, said the church has been family for her and her kids.
“Mt. Zion has been a home. A place of stability,” she said. “We’re like any other church. We have our peaks and valleys. Of course we have peaks, which means God lifts us out of the valleys. … We have good times and bad times, but we are independent thinkers and can agree to disagree.”
Mason also highlighted outreach ministries to young adults and children, with a focus on education and the resolution of domestic issues. He noted there are a lot of single-parent homes in Michigan City, so Mt. Zion offers tutoring, homework assistance and other education-related services at its community center (next door to the church), as well as clothing and food assistance for struggling families.
Mt. Zion Community Center times are Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. But participants must sign up in advance to make sure one or more of the church’s many retired teachers are there to assist.
Mason said members also canvass and survey the community, and try to be attentive to problems they encounter. Their vacation Bible school also helps introduce children to the church; provides them with clothing and food; and seeks out any other assistance their families may need.
“I see a very positive future for Mt. Zion because we’ve always transcended the past,” Mason said. “We have a lot of Millennial young people who are excited about praising God, and the blend of the elders and the young has been exciting because mostly children – be it grandsons, nieces or nephews – of the older members of the church, have been homogeneously connected because they are definitely working together.”
Ansley, a former Sunday school teacher, said she’s seen seven preachers come out of her work for Mt. Zion, including her son, now pastor of his own church in San Antonio, Texas.
“I don’t know why (I enjoy coming), but I know one thing,” she said, “I never had no desire to go to no other church. Don’t get me wrong, there were some very good preachers and teachers. But it just wasn’t for me. Maybe it was just the will of the Lord that I just stay put right here. And he had something here for me to do.”
Regular services at Mt. Zion include a Sunday school service at 9 a.m. and a regular service following at 10 a.m. Weekly Bible study is 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call the church office at (219) 872-5275.
100TH ANNIVERSARY EVENTS
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church is planning a series of special events to mark its centennial
n Saturday: 100th Anniversary Banquet at 6 p.m. at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, with the Rev. Alvin Love of Lilydale First Baptist Church in Chicago and former faith advisor for President Obama. Food is included and cost is $50.
n Sunday: 10 a.m. service with with the Rev. James Lane of Pleasant Hill Church and New Hope Pastor Jacarra Williams. Food will be served. 3 p.m. service with Dr. William Foster, former president of the Salem District Association of Baptist Churches and former president of the Illinois State Convention of Baptist Churches.
