A family portrait from about 1988 shows the Robert Pelley family of Lakeville. In April 1989, Pelley and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed in their home along with the two daughters in front, Jolene, 6, and Janel, 8. Standing in the back row, from left, are Jackqueline, then 14; Jeff Pelley, then 17; and Jessica, then 10. Jeff Pelley was later convicted of the murders.
LAKEVILLE — Jessi Toronjo was just 9 years old when she returned from a sleepover at a friend’s house to find out her mother, stepfather and two sisters were murdered.
More than three decades later, Toronjo will share her emotional story of the search for her family’s killer, and putting her life back together in “48 HOURS: Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night.” It will be broadcast at 9 p.m. (CST) Saturday on CBS (Ch. 2-Chicago; Ch. 22-South Bend).
