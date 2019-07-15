MICHIGAN CITY – The lions and tigers at Washington Park Zoo are getting a larger, more realistic-looking home.
Parks Department Superintendent Jeremy Kienitz’s request for $71,500 for design and engineering services for the feline house expansion was approved by the Redevelopment Commission on Monday.
The Park Board unanimously approved the expansion plans designed by Haas & Associates at its April 17 meeting.
Scott Kuchta, project manager at Haas & Associates, said he worked closely with Kienitz and Zoo Director Jamie Huss to design an expansion as large as possible without drastically changing the zoo layout.
The primary expansion will extend the exhibit about 23 feet to the south, adding a total of about 3,345 square feet to the exhibit.
While Kuchta anticipates some modifications will be made to the existing building to provide zookeepers improved access to the animals, the majority of the project will be to the outdoor space – from installing an additional 730 square feet of new viewing glass, to adding fake rock around the exhibit in order to make it look more like the lions’ and tigers’ natural habitat.
Of the money requested, $21,100 will be used to pay for predesign services, Kuchta said, such as making sure the foundation is built of materials strong enough to keep the animals inside the exhibit.
And $51,400 of the money will be for primary design and engineering services, representing just under 8.5 percent of the project cost, which totals more than $600,000.
Washington Park Zoo Society president Johnny Stimley noted that $200,000 in grants from the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation has been set aside for the project, as has an additional $100,000 grant awarded specifically for the project.
Kienitz said the expansion is in line with the Washington Park Strategic Plan, and he expressed confidence that the design and engineering costs will not increase.
According to Kienitz, the Park Board will work with the mayor to determine funding sources for construction once the design and engineering phase has been completed.
In other Redevelopment Commission business:
n Steven Travis of Amereco Engineering told the RDC that work crews demolishing the city-acquired property at 709 Franklin Street found a vault where the asphalt parking lot was; and he said they need to remove it, backfill the space and compact the soil. The RDC approved a $4,850 change order for the unforeseen circumstance.
n Attorney Philip Faccenda of Barnes & Thornburg informed the RDC that the principal amount on the Lafayette/Barker storm sewer project has been reduced from $9,530,000 in 2010 to $6,655,000. He said that provides a new refinancing opportunity that would save the city approximately $600,000; and the RDC voted unanimously to pursue that refinancing option. The City Council will have the final say on whether the RDC can make that change.
n The RDC voted to purchase three parcels of land and one structure at 1215 E. 2nd St. at a cost of $345,000, determined by taking the mean of two appraisals. Commission attorney Alan Sirinek said no liens exist on the property, and he noted studies show no contamination. The closing date for the property is set for Aug. 15.
n City Planning Director Craig Phillips said the RDC will soon be sending requests for proposals as they seek a new developer to build on the former Memorial Hospital site after the previously planned project was scrapped. According to Phillips, the commission is working with consultants from NCI to get the process completed quickly and efficiently; and he hopes to pursue negotiations with the chosen developer by the end of summer.
n Jay Niec from SEH of Indiana provided what he said may be the last progress report on the Washington Park traffic circle project to the RDC. The goal, Niec said, was to have the final set of plans and specifications complete by Monday in order to make a final presentation to the city on July 22.
n The Michigan City Sanitary District and Phillips provided an update on the Ohio Street project, noting general clean-up is all that remains. Pavement markings were repainted recently, as the initial markings did not last throughout the winter. Phillips said approximately $1.5 million in bond overage from that project will be used to alleviate drainage problems in the vicinity of Village Road and Crestwood Drive.
n Chris Murphy of Structurepoint told the RDC the city has provided its payment to INDOT for railings that will be installed along the U.S. 12 bridge near the Blue Chip Casino when INDOT replaces it next year.
Phillips clarified that the bridge is an INDOT project, and the city is only making aesthetic enhancements via decorative elements, like railings, which the RDC will finalize at its August or September meeting.
Murphy said all work on the bridge will be completed during the 2020 construction season, and confirmed one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open through the entirety of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.