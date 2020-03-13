MICHIGAN CITY – All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Gary, including Marquette Catholic High School, will be closed for the next three weeks in response to the coronavirus.
"Catholic Diocese of Gary Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph J. Majchrowicz directed that all Diocesan schools close through April 3," Marquette spokesman Bradley Collignon said in a statement.
"Please know there is no immediate threat. As they have for the past couple of weeks, our custodial staff is taking extraordinary measures to sanitize our facilities."
In a statement Friday, the Most Rev. Robert McClory, Bishop of Gary, said leadership "continues to closely monitor the CDC and the Indiana Department of Public Health regarding the coronavirus."
In response to recommendations from the state, the Diocese issued a series of directives for Catholics in the four counties it serves in Northwest Indiana.
It said while there are no documented cases in any of the four counties, the "proactive measures are intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," the bishop said.
They include the suspension of all parish and school gatherings from Saturday through April 3. Parish and diocesan offices will remain open, but, "The faithful are encouraged to use the phone, email and website resources," he said.
In an email to parents, Queen of All Saints principal Marie Arter called the move "the most prudent step to take to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and students."
She said spring break will go on as scheduled from April 6-10.
For the three suspended weeks, students will participate in eLearning days, Arter said. Teachers will provide any additional curricular materials needed, including workbooks, text books, novels, etc. Students may also bring supplies they need to use at home.
PK and K will have at home folders with work that will align with the online lesson plans. Teachers will post daily assignments by 8:30 a.m. each day and will be available until 3 p.m. to assist students.
"Each day the teacher will require at least one activity that connects the teacher with the student," Arter said. "Some examples include the student sending a picture of completed work, or an email to the teacher with a response to an assignment. Our teachers are researching other innovative ways to connect with their students."
All field trips and extra curricular activities are canceled, including the fourth-grade Indianapolis trip and Living Stations. And IREAD 3 testing for third-graders will be rescheduled.
"We will be providing food for our families that are part of the Federal Free and Reduced Lunch Program," she said. Those families will be contacted with details.
Christoper Evans, headmaster at St. Stanislaus Catholic School, called this a "defining time in our history" in a letter to parents.
"In an effort to keep our children and their families as safe as possible from exposure and transmission of Covid-19, the time has come for us to close school and switch to our virtual learning backup plan."
Evans said he was "very grateful" the school has had practice with virtual learning.
"While our older students are well-versed in Google Classroom and other programs, we will need to be creative in providing work for our youngest students. Those students with take-home iPads will need to make sure they sign in and submit their work to the teacher so that they can be counted as present in the State attendance."
Younger grades will just log-in to Google classroom and say “hi” since they will have prepared packets, he said.
"The teachers and administration will work hard to ensure that learning continues. We will expect log-ins Monday, Wednesday and Friday; with Tuesday and Thursday as work/rest days," Evans said.
Beginning Monday, March 16, Marquette will have eLearnings days Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks, with Fridays off.
Spring break will by Saturday, March 28, through Sunday, April 12.
Students are expected to take their school-issued iPads home and follow standard Virtual Learning Day procedures, he said.
"We will announce any additional measures toward the end of our planned Spring Break."
The announcement will also disrupt church services across the Diocese. McClory has dispensed parishioners from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the weekends of March 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
"The dispensation does not remove the obligation to keep the Lord’s Day holy, which requires that we seek to refrain from work, increase our love of the Lord and extend charity to others through prayer and service," he said.
While Mass will continue to be celebrated, some parishes may adjust liturgical schedules, and parishioners are advised to check with local parishes to confirm times.
"Parishes have received specific liturgical guidelines to minimize exposure to illness," McClory said. "The faithful who may be ill, or who are vulnerable to infection due to age or other factors are asked to refrain from attending Mass.
"For the well-being of all, worshipers are asked to avoid physical contact with others during Mass. In addition, parishes are temporarily suspending the offering of the Precious Blood during Eucharist."
McClory called the COVID-19 pandemic a "time of challenge and uncertainty," and encouraged Catholics to "lift in prayer, the sick, the suffering, healthcare workers, care providers and those vulnerable to illness."
He encourages Catholics "to be mindful of others in need. Social distance does not mean spiritual distance. As the Body of Christ, if one part suffers we all suffer with it."
Anyone unable to attend Mass is urged to watch on television or online (EWTN or WGN) or to "set aside the same time for prayer and reflection." Daily readings are available on USCCB.org or through nwicatholic.com.
The Diocese will continue to monitor the CDC, USCCB, state and local health care agencies for COVID-19 protocols and offer updated recommendations and policies regarding the coronavirus, the bishop said.
Arter thanked parents for their patience and understanding.
"These types of decisions are never easy as we know that it can have a deep impact on families, students, and staff."
—From staff reports
