CASA program kicks off fundraising campaign

La PORTE — La Porte's historic courthouse — or rather, a miniature wooden version of it — will hit the road later this summer
The La Porte County Court Appointed Special Advocates program kicked off its "CASA for CASAs" fundraising campaign this week. From now through Sept. 27, people can purchase their tickets and enter a drawing for a children's playhouse modeled after the 125-year-old La Porte County Courthouse — clocktower included.
Representatives with La Porte's Family Advocates — which administers the local CASA program — will show off the whimsical wooden structure at several upcoming festivals. These events include Hanna's HannaFest on Aug. 10, Union Mills' Mill Pond Fest Aug. 24-25, and La Porte's Sunflower Fair Sept. 21.
Family Advocates will also sell raffle tickets during this weekend's Taste of Michigan City, though the playhouse will not be on display due to space limitations.
The CASA program will host a drawing for the miniature courthouse during Family Advocate's "Back to the Prom" fundraiser, which takes place from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Marquette Catholic High School, 306 W. 10th St., Michigan City.
In addition to purchasing raffle tickets at the events mentioned above, people can buy them online at lpfamilyadvocates.com or by stopping by Family Advocate's offices, located at 1005 Michigan Ave., La Porte. Tickets cost $10 individually or $25 for a set of three.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward recruiting and training new volunteers for the local CASA program, which supports area children placed in the foster care system. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for foster children, becoming a voice for them in the courtroom and a friend and mentor to them outside it.
Program administrators have made a significant dent in the program's waiting list since January when around 100 names were on it, said Family Advocates CEO Karen Biernacki. Still, with nearly 60 La Porte County foster children without a CASA volunteer or staff member, there is plenty of work to be done, she said.
"Our goal is for every child in child protective services to have a voice, have an advocate," Biernacki said.
The agency is hoping to raise around $10,000 through this year's "CASA for CASAs" drive, she added.
Given the success Family Advocates found with a similar fundraiser in 2012, the agency asked members of Carpenters Local 1485 to build a playhouse based on the film "Back to the Future."
Michigan City carpenter Nick Pollock, whose wife, Tracey, works for the CASA program, took the reins of the project. Given how a clocktower played a pivotal role in the climax of the 1985 film, Pollock decided to base the project on La Porte's venerable courthouse, which sports a prominent clocktower of its own.
Pollock poured over 50 hours into building the playhouse, using materials donated by Big C Lumber and Kabelin Ace Hardware, he said. Members of the Little Theatre Club also pitched in, painting the structure's interior and decorating its exterior.
The local woodworker was happy he could pitch in with the effort, he said.
His wife, who started as a CASA volunteer before joining the program's staff, has helped many foster children over the years, he said. It's fairly common for children he has never seen before come up and hug his wife while they are out in public, he said.
"I'm not allowed to hear stories about her work, but I can read between the lines," Nick said. "There are still a lot of kids out there who can use that kind of help. We need to do what we can to eradicate that problem."
Those interested in learning more about the fundraiser or how they can volunteer with CASA can visit lpfamilyadvocates.com or call CASA Program Director April Greetham at 324-3385.
