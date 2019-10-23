La PORTE — The Indiana Department of Transportation's drive to patch up the "Crossroads of America" isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
On Tuesday, the agency recognized counties and communities in Northwest Indiana receiving grant dollars through INDOT's Community Crossings Initiative, a program that funds local road projects statewide. INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness presented ceremonial checks to representatives of each county and municipality, 28 in all, at Soldiers Memorial Park's Cummings Lodge in La Porte.
La Porte County, the City of La Porte and the town of Wanatah were among the 229 recipients of the latest round of grant dollars.
INDOT has given La Porte County $1 million to repave a 17-center-lane-mile stretch of CR-1000N, from U.S. 12 to the St. Joseph County line. The county will chip in an additional $1 million from its Motor Vehicle Highway Restricted Fund for the project.
The state has also awarded $710,109 to La Porte and $317,401 to Wanatah for road projects in those communities.
In total, INDOT awarded nearly $100 million to Indiana communities in the latest Community Crossings funding cycle, the second this year, McGuinness said.
The program, established in 2016, provides up to $1 million in funding to counties, cities, towns and other local governmental entities for street and bridge improvement projects.
Each community must provide a 50% match (25% for smaller entities) and submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining its existing roads and bridges.
Since its inception, the initiative has provided more than $612 million to local construction projects. INDOT awarded $215 million this year alone, with over 500 communities applying, McGuinness said.
INDOT commissioner since 2017, McGuinness said the money can go toward anything from fixing cracked sealing in the neighborhood cul-de-sac to taking care of "Main Street Indiana."
The former mayor of Franklin said he's seen firsthand how the program can impact communities. His city was among the first grant recipients, with the state awarding $1 million for a downtown Franklin improvement project that led to $5 million in private investments, he said.
"Oftentimes, we get wrapped up on our highways and our interstates and our U.S. highways, but I always like to go back to my roots and remember where I came from," McGuinness said. "That's making sure we're taking care of our neighborhoods and taking care of folks who are driving their kids to and from school, from soccer games and practices, and to the grocery – all of the things we get to enjoy in our communities."
The city of La Porte is one of those "Main Street Indiana" communities that's benefited. Over the past four years, the city has received $3 million in grants, said Mayor Mark Krentz.
La Porte officials have used that money for work on nearly half of the city's 113 miles of streets, he said. That work has helped bring its Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating score from an average of less than 4.6 to 5.7, putting it on course to reach its goal of 7 by 2023.
"The grant has helped us turn a corner to implement a black repavement plan that will serve the community for many years to come," Krentz said.
Meanwhile, INDOT will continue to focus its attention on improving state highways through the NextLevel Roads plan.
Although it seems like the state has "tore up every stinking road in Indiana" already during this year's construction season, motorists should expect to see possibly even more work next year, McGuinness said.
Investment in infrastructure is more vital than ever — last year alone, trucks transported more than $750 billion worth of goods along Indiana highways, he said.
"That number is probably going to increase this year," he said. "We need to make sure we take care of that infrastructure and also make sure that we have a safe mode of travel for every individual."
