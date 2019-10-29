MICHIGAN CITY – He was originally set to retire at the end of the year, but instead, Dion Campbell was sworn in Tuesday as Michigan City's new police chief.
"I look at this as an opportunity to serve," Campbell said Tuesday during a press conference at City Hall. "I look at this as an opportunity to represent the best of what the Michigan City Police Department stands for. Our department is hurting; our city is hurting; our community is hurting. And I think one of the reasons why I was chosen is to help bring healing to this community."
Mayor Ron Meer confirmed in an interview after the press conference that it's Campbell's knack for "building bridges" that made him a good candidate to replace former chief Mark Swistek, who resigned from the post last week.
"He's the kind of guy that no matter what race, age, religion a person is, he is comfortable going up and hugging you," Meer said. "He will be able to cross these lines and people will listen. And I think he'll be able to put people together at the same table that normally have a very difficult time being at the same table."
Campbell said it wasn't an easy decision to take on the responsibilities of chief when he was scheduled to retire, but it was the right one for him and a challenge he looks forward to.
"I think it's important that before you deal with all of the issues that are out there, that we begin to deal internally with the health of our department," Campbell said. "And one of my initial things is to begin to deal with the root of what's going on.
"I want to make sure that the members of our police department are happy, that they're whole, that the core value of family is put in place, that we begin to build camaraderie among ourselves first and foremost, and get of one mind and one accord."
By focusing on changing the culture within the MCPD, Campbell hopes to ultimately affect the culture of the entire community.
"Building a culture is very strategic to the health of any organization," he said. "So, one of the things that we plan on doing is having all the commanders, all those that are in charge, begin to rehearse a culture of excellence, of service unto the community. Those will be some of the first steps that we take...
"I think if you don't deliberately build the culture of anything, it will build itself. So, one of the things that we're going to focus on is building a culture that brings respect and honor to our department. We're going to capitalize on the things that we do best."
In an interview later Tuesday, Campbell said it's of paramount importance to him that he and his officers strike the right balance of servitude, compassion and understanding with their obligation to enforce the law in a tough but fair way. He called it "common-sense policing."
Asked during the press conference whether the current state of the MCPD is "dysfunctional," Campbell said it's not any more dysfunctional than the divisive society in which it exists.
"I think our society, the entire world that we live in – we all know that there's a division between society and the police department," he said. "But I've always felt, personally, that some of the things happening nationally are not happening here. And I think one of the things that we have to clearly articulate is why the police do what we do. I think a lot of it is just misunderstanding."
Campbell was a school resource officer at Michigan City High School for almost 10 years. He was asked during the press conference how that experience qualified him to serve as chief.
"The high school is a micro vision of a macro city vision," he said. "So, all the issues that you're dealing with at the high school level also translate to what you're dealing with at the city level. And I think the ability to deal with all different types of people – black, white, rich, poor; see their needs and meet them right where they're at; and help them to be the best that they can be. I think that's a great learning experience to deal with the diversity that we have in our city; and I think that makes me a very good candidate."
The mayor agreed.
"Some of the attributes of Chief Campbell are that he has a great relationship with our youth here in the community," Meer said. "... That's very, very important. Many of the issues in our community are coming from that age group; and I think that his communication skills with that age group are so important to the city of Michigan City right now."
In Campbell's personal time, he travels the country speaking about his Christian faith, principles and life development. He said he has a passion for developing strong men and strong families.
Asked how his personal life might impact his role as chief, he said, "I personally think the two are married together, if you have the right perspective of it. I think the underlying quality is a love of people. You can believe different from me, look different than me, have a different socioeconomic status than me. For me, it's about finding the balance of law and justice, and that that is done for everyone."
Campbell said he will announce who he has chosen to serve as his assistant chief and chief of services sometime Friday.
Their predecessors also resigned last week with Swistek after alleging the mayor had ordered them to withdraw the department's participation from the La Porte County Drug Task Force, which arrested Meer's stepson on drugs and weapons charges on Oct. 10.
Campbell declined to discuss the controversy Tuesday, stating he only wishes to look to the future.
But Meer addressed the issue for the press.
"I could have said some things differently, or not said some things at all," he said. "We're all human beings; we all make mistakes. ... Sometimes you say things in life, even to loved ones, that you wish you could take back; but that doesn't mean everything should come undone the next day."
The mayor also backpedaled on his claim that La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake had targeted his stepson for political reasons.
"I do not stand by that, that he was targeted," Meer said. "But I'm not going to talk about the circumstance; that will be handled in a court of law. Something that needed to be said publicly – I've never said whether my son was innocent or guilty... All I've ever said is that he should be treated the same as anybody else, and that's very important. That means he shouldn't have any favoritism, and he shouldn't be targeted or looked at for political reasons."
The mayor also reiterated his "strong commitment" to the MCPD and its involvement with the La Porte County Drug Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.