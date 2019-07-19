La Porte Hospital welcomes new Ophthalmologist in Michigan City
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital continues to expand its Medical Staff with the introduction of ophthalmologist, Enoch Kassa, M.D.
Kassa’s areas of interest include comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract surgery, micro-invasive glaucoma surgery, blepharoplasties, eyelid lesions, treatment of eye injuries, adult strabismus surgery, and conditions of the retina such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
“I am pleased that Dr. Kassa has joined the La Porte Physician Network Ophthalmology clinic with Dr. Benjamin Mannix in Michigan City," said La Porte Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ashley Dickinson. "His education and experience will continue to expand the provision of quality eye care for area residents. He is a welcomed addition to our growing Medical Staff."
Kassa received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and an ophthalmology residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. His professional memberships include the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the Indiana Academy of Ophthalmology State Society where he serves as a board member.
“I chose ophthalmology as a specialty because poor vision can have a drastic impact on individuals’ lives. It is rewarding to have the ability to apply medical, surgical and technological advances to give patients the best possible vision.” said Kassa.
Kassa is accepting new patients at the Ophthalmology office on the LifeWorks Campus at 3777 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City. Call (219) 874-6297 to schedule an appointment.
TCC to donate backpacks full of school supplies to children
La PORTE – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year.
This donation marks TCC’s seventh annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated over 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children.
La Porte's TCC store is located at 155 Boyd Blvd., La Porte.
More than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations on Sunday, July 21, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
For a list of participating TCC stores or to find a store near you, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 200 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children spent an average $684.79 each—a total of $27.5 billion—on school supplies in 2018 and this year is expected to increase. With more than one out of every five school-aged children in the U.S. living below the federal poverty threshold, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.
Supervisor training series to begin in MC, LP
MICHIGAN CITY — “What All Supervisors Should Know” is a 12-week training series focused on positive employee relations and related laws.
Effective, interactive supervisory training reduces the likelihood that wrongful conduct will take place, improves performance and provides a critical legal defense. Stanford’s Graduate School of Business’ five-year study revealed a 13 percent increase in productivity when replacing a poor manager with a good manager.
Two series are offered this fall: The La Porte Series is held every other Tuesday at The Blue Heron from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and the Michigan City Series is every other Wednesday at Patrick’s Grille from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The series run from Sept. 3 to Nov. 13, and are approved for 12 LEUs. Tuition is $500 per person for the series includes breakfast or lunch. Invest in your supervisors who have the greatest impact on your most flexible asset.
Contact Nora T. Akins, Strategic Management www.managepeopleright.com for details and registration; (219) 873-1735 or nora@managepeopleright.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.