CLH, CPAs & Consultants announce staff advancements
MICHIGAN CITY – CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Michigan City and Valparaiso, has announced the recent employee advancements of Kylee Fraze Norman, CPA, and Edward Simokaitis, CPA. Kylee Fraze Norman advanced into the role of Senior Manager and Edward Simokaitis became an officially licensed CPA.
Fraze Norman joined CLH in 2015 with extensive experience in state and local tax matters. Over the years with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, she has taken on additional responsibilities in managing staff and business development.
“We appreciate Kylee’s dedication to the firm. Her research into state and local tax matters has been particularly beneficial for our clients as well as the development of our staff," said Robert W. Lange, III, CPA and Partner at CLH. “We look forward to her future contributions in this role as she helps us grow the firm, assists in developing our staff, and builds into the local community through her involvement in local nonprofit organizations.”
Simokaitis became a part of CLH in 2017 with a background in wealth management.
“We were pleased that Ed had already passed all four sections of the CPA exam when became a staff member at CLH,” said Tony Gillisse, CPA and Partner at CLH. “Ed has worked hard over the last two years to satisfy Indiana’s licensure requirements of verified accounting experience. We’re glad that he chose to pursue the completion of his CPA license at CLH in his role as a staff accountant. We anticipate he’ll be helping the firm to grow in new ways in the future.”
To learn more about CLH, CPAs & Consultants’ business consulting, valuation, accounting, planning and related services, visit www.clh-cpa.com.
Century 21 Affiliated announces top agent
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that is Top Listing, Top Selling & Top Volume Agent for September.
Mathews-Janasiak is a seasoned 30 year fulltime agent who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers in every price point. She is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
La Porte man named new operating partner at Culver's
La PORTE — Bill Romstadt, general manager of the La Porte Culver’s restaurant since 2016, has been named operating partner for the restaurant.
Romstadt recently earned a share of ownership after successfully completing the Culver’s mentorship program. The program, which began in 2000, allows Culver’s restaurant managers the opportunity for ownership through the mentoring of their franchisee.
“Bill operates the Culver’s of La Porte with a focus on serving the local community along with his exemplary stewardship of the business, commitment to Culver’s ‘True Blue’ core values, and the strong leadership he has shown Culver’s team,” said Katie Smith, whose family owns four Culver’s restaurants including La Porte’s.
Bill, in his new role, will act as both operating partner and general manager, maintaining the standards of excellence that Culver’s of La Porte has become known for under his leadership.
“I am excited, yet humbled, about the opportunity of partnering with the Smith family. I look forward, along with our team, in embracing the daily joys and challenges of integrating the Culver’s restaurant within our community, making Culver’s ‘The Restaurant” of choice,’” Romstadt said.
Romstadt lives in La Porte with his wife Jeanne and their children.
McColly Companies is hosting Toys for Tots drive
La PORTE COUNTY — McColly Companies, on behalf of McColly Charities, is hosting its annual Marine Toys for Tots drive — now through the first week of December.
Collection boxes are currently available at each of the 23 McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago Southland. Toys collected will be distributed to the children of Porter, Lake, Jasper and La Porte counties of Indiana and Will, Cook, Iroquois and Kankakee counties of Illinois.
The objectives of Toys for Tots are to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources- our children; to unite members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign; and to contribute to better communities in the future.
For more information please visit McColly.com and click “Company” then “McColly Charities”; also feel free to follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@mccollyre) for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.