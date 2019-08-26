Bus crashes after passenger tries to take the wheel

CHESTERTON — A private charter bus and a semi truck collided Thursday evening on I-94 in Porter County after a passenger on the bus attempted to take control of the vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near the 28 mile marker, just east of Chesterton, police said. An Indian Trails charter bus, driven by Jill Mcvannel, 52, of Saginaw, Michigan, collided with a semi that was also traveling westbound, driven by Daniel Martinez, 38, of Romeoville, Illinois.
Following the impact, both vehicles ran off the roadway and came to a stop on the outside shoulder.
Initial reports indicate a passenger on the bus – Pedro Garcia Rodriquez, 36, of Chicago – “made his way to the front of the bus, where he grabbed the wheel in an apparent attempt to gain control of the bus,” according to ISP Cpl. Eric Rot.
“This action resulted in the bus swerving out of its lane and striking the semi truck, running them both off the roadway,” he said.
Rodriquez and three others complained of pain following the crash, but only Rodriquez was transported to Porter Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.
The bus had been traveling from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Chicago, and had 51 passengers aboard at the time, police said.
Rodriquez has been charged with Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 felony; Criminal Recklessness with a Motor Vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and Criminal Mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, according to ISP.
He remained in custody at the Porter County Jail as of late Friday afternoon.
— From staff reports
