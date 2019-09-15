La PORTE — It takes a village to raise a child – and a community to prevent its youngest members from falling into the clutches of drug addiction.
That's the aim of a new partnership between the Health Care Foundation of La Porte and nearly a dozen La Porte County school corporations. Partners in Prevention will provide students with the knowledge and stability they need to resist the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs and other forms of substance abuse.
On Friday, HFL hosted a training session for educators participating in the program at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The foundation and school district partners celebrated the milestone with a ceremony, where Jim McClelland with the State of Indiana shared how leaders in Indianapolis are combating addiction.
Before McClelland's speech, HFL president and CEO Maria Fruth shared some background on the program, formed earlier this year following a study of opioid abuse in La Porte County. Officials modeled it after a similar initiative in the Indianapolis area, where a nonprofit donated more than $10.2 million to help schools implement evidence-based drug prevention programs.
HFL has committed $2.8 million in grant money to participating school districts to help operate substance abuse programs – based on proven drug prevention models – over the next three years, with support from several national consulting firms.
"This is something we feel so strongly about, and you all know why – this is our future," Fruth said. "All of you who have kids and grandkids know how important it is to make absolutely sure we are impacting those lives and making them better."
Participating districts and grant dollars awarded:
• La Lumiere School, $40,000
• La Porte Community School Corp., $521,000
• Michigan City Area Schools, $450,000
• New Prairie United School Corp., $256,000
• Notre Dame Catholic School (Michigan City), $55,000
• Queen of All Saints (Michigan City), $74,000
• Renaissance Academy (La Porte), $21,000
• South Central Community School Corp., $92,000
• St John's School (Michigan City), $59,000
• Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp., $76,000
Each has the freedom to implement a prevention program that best suits its needs. Districts can select which elementary, middle or high school students to enroll, Fruth said.
In total, the prevention programs may impact more than 13,000 La Porte County students. In addition to deterring children and teens from drug abuse, the program can improve academic achievement, attendance, behavior and social and emotional health, Fruth said.
Mark Francesconi, superintendent of La Porte Community Schools, called the program a "definite need" in the community.
"It's unsafe if drugs are in our building, if students are under the influence and staff have trouble with addiction," he said. "This [program] is much needed."
McClelland – a former nonprofit leader who serves as executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement in Indiana – had kind things to say about Partners in Prevention. The program is just one initiative of many taking place in Indiana to help stem the abuse of alcohol, opioids and narcotics, he said.
These kind of communitywide programs are an effective way of combating the problem, he said. Substance abuse is a public health, social and law enforcement issue, requiring equally complex solutions, he said.
"It's hard to think of a sector [drug addiction] doesn't affect," McClelland said. "Of course, it can also destroy lives, devastate families and damage communities."
Recognizing this, Gov. Eric Holcomb made fighting addiction a priority when he took office more than two years ago.
One of his first acts was creating the position McClelland now holds. Since the state implemented a Medicare waiver in February 2018, over 56,000 Hoosiers have gotten the addiction treatment they would not have received otherwise, he said.
Thanks to this and other measures, including the opening of new treatment sites, the number of drug overdose deaths in Indiana has declined by 13%, the first drop in two decades, McClelland said.
While Indiana is on the right track, state officials still have much work ahead of them, especially with the abuse of methamphetamine on the rise again, he said.
Providing the next generation of Hoosiers with the skills they need to live a drug-free life is one way to move the needle forward, McClelland said.
Preventing teens from abusing drugs and alcohol is critical, as adolescents are more likely to develop an addiction. Drugs inflict more harm to developing minds as well, he said.
Unfortunately, many who develop substance abuse issues do so because of childhood trauma resulting from an abusive or drug-addicted parent. Studies have found the prevalence of these negative factors, known as Adverse Childhood Experiences, directly correlate to increased chances of drug abuse later in life, McClelland said.
"High ACEs scores do not have to be destiny, but if, as a society, we don't do enough to help mitigate that impact, we and those kids are going to pay a heavy price just a few years from now," he said.
Thankfully, the kind of evidence-based drug prevention programs La Porte County schools are introducing are proven to help children overcome these issues, McClelland said.
He called local leaders "pioneers" in the arena of youth drug prevention, as the most effective solutions often take place at the local level. Though the state will continue its effort to help those currently battling addiction, prevention initiatives such as Partners in Prevention are the ultimate solution, he said.
"What you are doing here is incredibly important," he said. "You will make a significant difference, and, as you do so, you're going to be helping improve lives and helping to build stronger, healthier communities for all. Thank you for making that commitment."
To learn more about Partners in Prevention, visit hflaporte.org/partnersinprevention.
