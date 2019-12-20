Brown sentenced to 6 1/2 years for fatal shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — For fatally shooting 18-year-old Justin Ameer Garner on Jan. 16, Javan D. Brown was sentenced Thursday to a total of 6.5 years in lockup.
Brown was not convicted of the original charge of murder he faced, but the jury returned a guilty verdict on the lesser-included charge of reckless homicide as a Level 5 felony on Nov. 1. They also found him guilty of the Class A misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm.
Judge Michael Bergerson sentenced Brown to one year fully executed in the La Porte County Jail on the misdemeanor charge, and 5.5 of the maximum 6 years he could have gotten on the reckless homicide charge – also to be fully executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and served consecutively to the jail sentence.
Defense attorney David Jones argued last week the two charges should be merged, but Bergerson disagreed Thursday.
His sentencing order states: “Notwithstanding the reckless use of the handgun in the death of Justin Garner, ample evidence exists in the record to support the verdict on amended Count II.”
Bergerson said the misdemeanor should be sentenced as a separate crime because Brown intentionally purchased the gun, displayed it to others, and admitted possessing it for “protection.”
“In their respective closing arguments, the prosecution highlighted all of these facts while defense counsel conceded as much, inviting the jury to convict the defendant of the Class A misdemeanor,” the judge said.
The only mitigator Bergerson identified during sentencing was the age of the defendant – Brown was 16 at the time of the shooting.
But he listed five aggravating circumstances that contributed to the near-maximum sentence:
“The juvenile adjudications of the defendant are significant and reflect a fundamental disdain for authority and an acceptance of violence as a viable option,” Bergerson said.
He continued: “The lack of remorse of the defendant. The in-court apology of the defendant was perfunctory and a token one – at best.
“Imposition of the advisory sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
“Nine prior attempts at rehabilitation through the juvenile justice system have all failed – with the first occurring at age 12.
“The character of the defendant and his apparent affinity for and possible affiliation with MMA.”
During argued sentencing last week, the state presented photographic evidence showing Brown wearing red MMA clothing and “throwing up” a gang sign associated with the Murder Mafia Association, a local “set” of the Bloods of Indianapolis, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bethany Beckman.
Whether Garner’s death was a result of gang violence was not specifically addressed, however.
Brown testified in his own defense that he accidentally shot Garner while attempting to retrieve the gun from the pocket behind the driver’s seat in Garner’s car using his non-dominant left hand.
When his testimony was repeated by his attorney during argued sentencing last week, the judge interjected, “If you believe that.”
But as Jones pointed out then, it appeared the jury did believe it, or at least was not convinced the shooting had been a murder.
Bergerson credited Brown with 338 actual days served and 113 days of “good time” credit, for a total of 451 days toward his consecutive sentences.
A no-contact order between Brown and Garner’s family also remains in effect.
