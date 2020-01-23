INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock, who serves Porter County, has been selected as the 2019 District 10 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year. He has served as a conservation officer for eight years.
In addition to his patrol duties, Brock also serves as a public information officer, field training officer and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operator.
