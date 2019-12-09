Bray scheduled to go to trial in April

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer's stepson, arrested on drugs and weapons charges in October, has been scheduled for a jury trial next spring.
Adam Ross Bray, 33, appeared for his omnibus hearing in La Porte Superior Court 1 on Thursday, and the judge scheduled him to face a jury beginning April 13.
Judge Michael Bergerson also extended the omnibus until Feb. 6 to allow the state to complete its investigation before having to turn over all the evidence.
Bray will return to court on March 12 for his final pretrial conference, at which time he will have a choice to make: plead guilty in an agreement with the state, maintain his plea of not guilty and confirm he is prepared to face a jury, or request a continuance.
Held in the La Porte County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond since his Oct. 10 arrest, Bray is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, both Level 5 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Collectively, his charges carry a sentence of up to 25 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
According to Michigan City Police, Bray was the passenger in a car that was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change on Franklin Street near Meijer Drive on Oct. 10.
La Porte County Drug Task Force members Cpl. Kyle Shiparski and Cpl. Francisco Rodriguez initiated the stop, which also was attended by Officer Michael Oberle and his K-9 partner, Axel; Officer Justin Frever; Cpl. Willie Henderson; and officers Adam Brinkman and Deshone Harris.
After Axel alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics during a free air sniff, Frever reportedly witnessed Bray place something in his mouth, which he refused to open despite having been physically detained by Shiparski and Henderson.
“As a struggle ensued, Adam continued to resist,” Shiparski writes in the probable cause affidavit. “Officer Brinkman deployed 3 drive stuns utilizing his department-issued Taser. Adam continued to resist. And pressure was applied to the bottom of Adam’s nose and the bottom of his jaw.”
Shiparski said he extracted two plastic bags from Bray’s mouth, which tested positive for 0.1 grams of cocaine and 0.6 grams of heroin at the police station.
Officers also located a .40-caliber Taurus G2C handgun inside a backpack on the passenger floor near where Bray’s feet would have been, Shiparski writes.
The incident became a source of contention within local government after Mayor Ron Meer accused La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake of orchestrating the arrest as a means of political retaliation.
Lake maintains he was not involved in Bray’s arrest, and that he didn’t learn of it until the next day.
The mayor later asked the police chief to reassign the officers involved, which ultimately led to the mayor being charged with several felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.