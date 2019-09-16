Braun to speak at MC Chamber event

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana’s junior U.S. Senator will share insights into the 116th Congress as a guest of the Michigan CIty Chamber of Commerce next month.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will be the guest speaker at the Chamber’s Federal Focus Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Orleans Ballroom at Blue Chip Casino, Resort & Spa. He will discuss the Congressional session and take questions from the audience.
Braun, a Republican, was elected in November 2018, defeating incumbent senator Joe Donnelly. Before his victory, Braun was the founder and CEO of Meyer Distributing, a company he started in his hometown of Jasper, Indiana.
In the Senate, Braun serves on the Aging Committee, Agriculture Committee, Budget Committee, Environment & Public Works Committee, and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is honored to have Senator Braun as our keynote this year,” chamber president Katie Eaton said, “This is a great opportunity for our members and the community to hear firsthand about federal issues from the senator.”
Cost is $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. Sign-in and breakfast buffet begin at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8 a.m.
Sponsorships are available and the event is open to the public. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register for the luncheon, call (219) 874-6221 or visit MichiganCityChamber.com
