La PORTE — Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll, Indiana’s junior senator believes that Hoosier families – and the state’s small business community – are in a strong position to weather the storm.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun fielded questions from the public about the ongoing public health crisis during a special livestream hosted by La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to Dermody via Skype from his wife’s business in Jasper, the Republican lawmaker shared his thoughts on the current state of the coronavirus situation and how Washington’s recent $2 trillion stimulus can help the country’s ailing residents and small businesses survive the economic slump the pandemic has created.
Since returning to Indiana two weeks ago following the Senate’s approval of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act – which President Donald Trump signed into law March 27 – the first-term senator said he’s been in a “whirlwind of activity.” Braun has spoken with owners of businesses of all sizes – from “one-horse operations” on up – which have been reeling from the various shutdowns and restrictions enacted to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 16,000 Americans.
Along with the enhancing unemployment benefits and providing direct payments to American families, one of the main provisions of the CARES Act is funding $349 billion worth of emergency loans for U.S. small businesses (classified as companies with 500 employees or less). The senator, himself a longtime business owner, has made connecting these companies with these vital funds a priority, he said.
“[They’re] half our economy,” Braun said. “Small businesses, generally, aren’t going to be as well-equipped as their larger counterparts for that rainy day.”
Due to the overwhelming demand since its rollout April 3, many banks that are servicing the Paycheck Protection Program emergency loans are only focusing on existing clients, smaller companies, in particular. Braun said that lawmakers are anticipating that larger companies will have the resources on-hand to survive for several weeks without the aid, compared to their smaller counterparts.
The senator said that PPP servicers should be able to aid larger firms within the next couple of weeks.
With such unprecedented demand for emergency loans since the launch of the Small Business Administration’s last Friday, Braun said Congress is currently debating a 66 percent funding increase to the SBA for the measure, he said. Capitol Hill could rapidly pass such a bill, assuming lawmakers avoid pushing any extraneous, unrelated measures inside the legislation, as what occurred during the debate over the CARES Act, Braun said.
“As long as we stay on track and focus on small business, that could come pretty quickly,” he said.
Besides bolstering these loan programs, Braun believes Washington has done all it can presently do to aid Americans in the fight against COVID-19, he said.
Despite calls by some for the federal government to issue nationwide stay-at-home guidelines, Braun said that the nation’s states, cities and towns should be making those kinds of decisions. Instead, national leaders should continue their focus on helping the U.S. economy get back on its feet.
“I think that everyone is doing the job that needs to be done,” Braun said. “This needs to be carried out, in detail, at the state and local levels. I’m proud of what our towns and cities have done.”
The senator will continue to monitor the status of the state’s supply of ventilators, personal protective equipment and other tools needed to combat the coronavirus, and will help officials acquire them from federal sources, if necessary, he said. Based on his conversations with health care officials across Indiana, though, Indiana’s hospitals are keeping pace for the most part, outside of some concern about shortages of masks and testing swabs, he said.
Braun – who once served in the Indiana General Assembly with Dermody – attributes this because the virus hit the state in force later than the coastal states, as well as the fact that lawmakers have continued to keep the state in good financial condition, he said.
Though the coronavirus has certainly taken its toll on Hoosiers – with nearly 7,000 confirmed cases and 300 deaths – the state’s quick actions have helped make the pandemic more manageable for Indiana’s health care system, particularly in densely populated areas like Indianapolis, Braun said.
“We’ve adhered to the basic things that we knew work early,” he said. “I think that was a good investment for what we’re seeing now, with the number of cases being lower than what it could have been.”
Braun also addressed concerns about people fraudulently applying for and obtaining the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits. The senator said that although state officials anticipate bad actors succeeding in their attempts to scam the system, the lawmaker believes that most people applying for support are doing so for the right reasons, he said.
“It [the enhanced insurance] is temporary,” Braun said, referring to the fact the larger payments are set to expire July 1. “Hopefully, by that time, we get the economy turned back on, to where it’s a moot point.”
Dermody thanked his former colleague for his dedication to the state during this time of crisis, adding that this is when people of all political persuasions should unite, rather than take partisan jabs at one another.
“We [in La Porte] are doing a great job of coming together, and I think Indiana is [as well],” Dermody said. “We will get through this.”
