Boyd relaunches iconic Stardust name with mobile gaming app

LAS VEGAS — Boyd Gaming Corporation, owners of Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, has announced the relaunch of its Stardust brand, with the debut of the all-new Stardust Social Casino app.
Inspired by a famous Las Vegas casino, the mobile app features a regularly updated selection of slot titles from Boyd Gaming casino floors across the country. The game is free to play and available for download on iOS and Android mobile platforms.
