Submitted photo / Carlton BishopThe Washington Park Zoological Society’s BOO At The Zoo is returning Saturday at Washington Park Zoo. This year’s event includes two sessions:• Session one: Gates open at 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with trick-or-treating ending and the zoo closing at 2 p.m.• Session two: Gates opening at 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. with trick-or-treating ending and the zoo closing at 6 p.m.Admission is $4 for adult observers, $5 for trick-or-treaters (ages 2-16) and free for children 1 and under and Washington Park Zoo members. Tickets are available at the zoo office on the day of the event or online via eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-at-the-zoo-2019-tickets-56418300656. Station sponsors are still being sought, so if you are interested, contact the Zoo at (219) 873-1510 or www.washingtonparkzoo.com.

BOO at the Zoo returns Saturday

 

