INDIANAPOLIS — The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) recently named State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, as a member of its 2019 class of Capitol of Caregivers.
The 2019 class of Capitol of Caregivers award includes 70 state legislators and three governors from nearly 30 states. This award honors lawmakers for their work on championing legislation that reflects AARP’s mission to protect vulnerable adults and support family caregivers and nurse practitioners.
