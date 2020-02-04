INDIANAPOLIS — The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) recently named State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, as a member of its 2019 class of Capitol of Caregivers.

The 2019 class of Capitol of Caregivers award includes 70 state legislators and three governors from nearly 30 states. This award honors lawmakers for their work on championing legislation that reflects AARP’s mission to protect vulnerable adults and support family caregivers and nurse practitioners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.