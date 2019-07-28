CHESTERTON — The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man has been recovered after an incident in the Lake Michigan swim area of Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
At about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, an Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguard observed a man that appeared to be struggling in the water near the outer edge of the designated swim area. As a lifeguard made their way to the man, he slipped under water and did not resurface.
An Indiana Conservation Officer patrolling the park immediately responded along with multiple other agencies. Line-searches were immediately started with rescue divers entering the water a short time later. The Portage Fire Department, United States Coast Guard and Indiana Conservation Officers Responded by boat. A United States Coast Guard helicopter also conducted a search from the air.
At about 8 p.m. a Chesterton Fire Department diver located the man’s body in 10 feet of water. The cause of the incident and death are unknown at this time. Indiana Conservation Officers will be working with the Porter County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The identification of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending family notification.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by Porter Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, Beverly Shores Fire Department, Burns Harbor Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Porter Hospital EMS, United States Coast Guard, U.S. National Park Rangers, Porter Police Department, Chesterton Police Department, Indiana Dunes State Park Lifeguards, Porter County Coroner’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers Chaplains.
