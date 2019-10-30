Board grants pay raise for LP teachers

La PORTE — The La Porte Community School Corp. called for an additional school board meeting for October. The special meeting took place Monday where the board voted to adopt the 2020 budget and approved a raise in teachers’ salaries.
Up for consideration was an agreement between the La Porte Federation of Teachers and LPCSC. The agreement was ratified by the teacher’s association before Monday's meeting.
During the meeting, the board voted to approve the agreement, unanimously. This will yield returning teachers a raise of $3,500. According to Superintendent of Schools, Mark Francesconi, the teachers who will be eligible for this raise have to be classified as effective or highly effective by corporation standards.
Approval of the agreement will also change the base salary for all first-year teachers to $40K from the previous $37,500.
“Our teachers were very patient last year when things were not as [financially] favorable. We are happy to be able to produce this raise for them. They certainly deserve it,” said Francesconi.
Teacher salaries are an annual consideration guided by the State of Indiana. The Indiana Education Employee’s Relations Board determines the amount of money that is shared with the school corporation to be paid out to teachers within the school system.
“There were a number of factors that lined up this year that allowed us to have more money for the teachers," Francesconi said. "One of the things that came into play is that the State of Indiana chose to pay two percent of the teachers' retirement funds, which had previously been paid out by the corporation. That gave us more money, specifically for teachers. We were able to turn that into teacher raises.”
Claudia Williams and Joe Mrozinske approached the podium and spoke on behalf of the La Porte Federation of Teachers.
“We want to thank both the administration and the school board for their professionalism during this negotiation season," Williamson said. "We also appreciate the good faith bargaining. You have made our teachers very pleased.”
Mrozinske agreed, “I was very pleased with the [outcome]. The professionalism was outstanding.”
“The sentiments are echoed right back to you," School Board President Shannon Hannon said. "Thank you for your focus on students and making sure that we have the best educators to take care of [them].”
