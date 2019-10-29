Blue Sky Music to perform Friday at La Porte Hospital Chapel

La PORTE — Blue Sky Music will perform a variety of classic rock and oldies favorites at noon on Friday for the First Friday concert series in the La Porte Hospital Chapel, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte. The chapel is conveniently located on the first floor.
The acoustic selections will include three-part harmony, backed by guitar and harmonica, on hits such as Norwegian Wood and Love Me Do by the Beatles, Ventura Highway by America, Blue Bayou and City of New Orleans.
The Blue Sky Music group originated to provide upbeat musical entertainment for assisted living residents and has branched out to provide music and karaoke at other local venues and small events. Members include founder Ted Taylor, Tom Edwards, Emmanouel Fokianos and Sandy Young.
Ted Taylor was an accountant early in his career and then was a partner with General Insurance Services. His early interest in music started with various marching bands and as trumpet player in his high school Jazz Band. More recently he has studied vocals, acoustic guitar and blues harmonica. He has also enjoyed playing and singing at local assisted living centers. Taylor will sing and play guitar and harmonica at the Nov. 1 concert.
Tom Edwards retired from 41 years in banking, with the last 20 years on the executive management team of Horizon Bank. He played guitar and sang in bands in high school and college, and after retirement, brought the guitar out of the closet. He sings and plays guitar with Blue Sky, and also sings in the Praise Band at First United Methodist Church of La Porte, as well, as the Chancel Choir. He has participated in La Porte Little Theatre and co-emceed a fundraiser there with his wife, Sheryl.
E-Man (Emmanouel Fokianos) has been playing music for over 25 years and travels the tri-state area to perform in a variety of venues. He received his first guitar for Christmas at age 12, and has had one in his hand ever since. His musical influences include Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bob Dylan and Dave Matthews. He is inspired by his daughter Emilia.
Besides singing with Blue Sky Music, Sandy Young also is a vocalist with La Porte First United Methodist Church Praise Team. She has appeared in more than 50 theater productions, including at La Porte Little Theatre, Footlight Players, Dunes Summer Theater, and Canterbury. She retired from Unity Foundation of La Porte County to write women’s fiction novels and volunteer with organizations including La Porte Service League and Arts in the Park.
La Porte Hospital enjoys opening the doors of its chapel to the community on the First Friday of every month at noon as a way to showcase local artists. First Friday in the Chapel is made possible by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to empowering residents to live healthy and well in and around La Porte.
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is proud to support health and wellness programs and services to achieve the vision of La Porte becoming one of Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030. For more information about First Friday in the Chapel performances, call (219) 325-7633.
Blue Sky Music also will perform on Dec. 12 at T Berry's Diner to benefit Arts in the Park's second annual Jingle Berry Bash event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.