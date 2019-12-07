La PORTE — For those who are finding the Christmas season difficult there will be a Blue Christmas service Dec. 11 at noon at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte.
The service is designed for people who are struggling with the celebrations and holiday traditions of the Christmas season.
There are many reasons why Christmas can be difficult for some, says the church’s pastor, Rev. Peggy Casteel-Huston.
“Some have lost a spouse or someone else close to them this year and are facing the first Christmas without that precious wife, husband or grandma. Some will miss the changed family dynamic as they see on TV all the family members gathered around a table,” Casteel-Huston said.
Losing a close friend or just feeling alone can also make the holidays seem bleaker, Casteel-Huston said. Those with SAD — seasonal affective disorder — can feel overwhelmed by all the hustle and bustle of the season and tend to shut down.
“The Blue Christmas service is quiet and reflective, an opportunity to focus on the blessings in the incarnation of Jesus Christ and the God of love who comes to those in the midst of the sadness we experience in our everyday lives and in the world. Psalm 34:18 tells us, ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those who are crushed in spirit,’” said Casteel-Huston.
At the service people may light a candle if they’re missing a loved one or write a concern on a card and attach it to a blue Christmas bulb and hang it on the large Christmas tree in the sanctuary.
Casteel-Huston will be joined in the service by Rev. Dennis Meyer of Bethany Lutheran Church and Rev. Kit Billings of La Porte New Church Swedenborgian. Renowned carillonneur John Gouwens will be the organist.
The noon service ends at 1 p.m. to accommodate people who are available at lunch time and those who do not care to be out in the dark and cold. Anyone in the community is welcome.
The Presbyterian Church of La Porte is at 307 Kingsbury Ave. (at the corner of Indiana and Kingsbury avenues). For more information, call (219) 362-6219, or visit yourhomechurch.org or Facebook @presbyterianchurchoflaporte
