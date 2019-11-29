MICHIGAN CITY — Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is offering a variety of entertainment this December.
The 11th annual Mix, Mingle & Jingle Party will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Stardust Event Center. Dinner will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a band from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $50/person, which includes festive food stations, and $90 per person for festive food stations plus open bar. To reserve a table, call 888-879-7711, ext. 2429.
At Rocks lounge, it’s free live music from local and regional bands. On Fridays, see Good Clean Fun Band at 6 p.m. and Crawpuppies at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 6; Charles & Company Band at 6 p.m. and Recycle the Day at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 13; The Simple Remedy at 6 p.m. and Size Matters at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 20; Soda at 6 p.m. and Rendition at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. On Saturdays, don’t miss Monterrey at 1:30 p.m., Jamrose at 6 p.m. and Dick Diamond and the Dusters at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7; Rosie and the Rivets at 1:30 p.m., The Dancing Noodles at 6 p.m. and April’s Reign at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14; Cadillac Casanovas at 1:30 p.m., Midnight Band at 6 p.m. and Retropolitan at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 21; Revraven at 1:30 p.m., Sole City Juke Band at 6 p.m .and Nawty at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. On Sundays, see Spike and the Spitwads at 12 p.m. and South City Revival at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1; The Upbeats at 12 p.m. and The Original Hazzard County Band at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8; Middle of the Road at 12 p.m. and Hoosier Highway at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15, The Niche at 12 p.m. and Scott Marek Band at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 and Replay (From Da Heights) at 12 p.m. and Stetsin & Lace at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29. Seating is limited, so arrive early.
On New Year’s Eve, ring in the new year with EZFM Band at 1:30 p.m., Mike Zabrin’s Funktastic at 6 p.m. and Ultra Fab at 10:30 p.m.
