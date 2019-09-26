La PORTE – La Porte Hospital will hold “Blow Away Breast Cancer” rally at La Porte Hospital to commemorate breast cancer awareness month in the community and to celebrate and honor those who have been affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.
The event will take place at 10 a.m., Oct. 10 at La Porte Hospital, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte, on the front lawn near the flag pole close to the Emergency Department. In case of inclement weather, meet in the hospital’s main lobby.
The event will include comments from hospital officials, a breast cancer survivor and physicians, a flag raising ceremony, and “planting” of decorative pinwheels that symbolize the wind Blowing Away Breast Cancer.
“During breast cancer awareness month in October, all of us at La Porte Hospital hold our patients and their loved ones affected by breast cancer close to our hearts. This day is for them, and our caregivers who work so closely alongside them in their journey. We welcome the public to attend,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO, La Porte Hospital.
The creators of the Blow Away Breast Cancer event – from La Porte Hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging Department (an American College of Radiology Breast Center of Excellence) – hope that the breast cancer flag that waves throughout the month, and the pinwheels that blow in the wind, will create awareness about the importance of annual screening mammograms to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages, when it is curable or most treatable.
For more information about women’s imaging services, visit laportehealth.com. To schedule a screening mammogram call (844) 865-7459.
