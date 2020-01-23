INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation co-authored by State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, that would prohibit holding a hand-held electronic device while driving passed out of the House Roads and Transportation Committee on Wednesday.
Pressel, a member of the committee, said nine Americans are killed each day as a result of distracted driving. It is also one of the top killers of teenagers, responsible for more than 58 percent of teen crashes. He said while Indiana has a law that prohibits texting while driving, it is difficult to enforce and drivers continue to use their devices including scrolling through social media feeds and playing games.
