La PORTE — For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season.
According to the National Bible Association, starting with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941, every U.S. president has declared the week of Thanksgiving, National Bible Week.
NBC, which was a leading radio station at the time, invited the founders of the National Bible Association to read the Bible on air all day.
At the same time, the leaders of the National Bible Association were invited by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to come to the White House for the following day to present him with a Bible to inaugurate the first National Bible Week. However, the day that they were going to read the Bible on NBC radio was Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The founders, according to the National Bible Association, sent Roosevelt a telegram telling him that they and the nation would be praying for him and that of course they would not attempt to come to the White House. NBC called and told them that though they could not read the Bible all day on the air, would they come to the studio and read the Bible on air between the news reports about the disaster.
Bible passages published in The La Porte County Herald-Argus are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
— From staff reports
