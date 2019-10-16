Bethany Quilters will hold annual sale on Saturday

La PORTE — Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., will be hosting its annual Quilt Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Bethany Quilters have been working all year to produce hundreds of varieties from which to choose.
A group of about 15-20 work together at the church every Wednesday morning to make every unique quilt. For many in the group, it’s about more than just crafting beautiful and intricate bedding. For Sandra "Sandy" Bachmann, quilting with the group has become a form of therapy.
Bachmann joined up with the Bethany Quilters soon after her husband’s passing. She was looking for an activity to help her through that time when she found the group at Bethany.
Bachmann’s story mirrors that of many other quilters in the group.
"It’s been a good home for me, as it has been for many of the ladies in the same situation," Bachmann said. "Many of us are widowed or retired and we are extremely supportive of each other. It’s become a little family.”
The Bethany Quilters set a goal to produce 400 quilts this year. The material must be cut into blocks and sewn into quilt tops, before being taken home by a member to be tied together. The group members then meet at Bethany to put the backs, batting and quilt top together to produce the finished quilt.
“We come up with some absolutely beautiful quilts, and some that are simply OK,” Bachmann said jokingly. “But they are all warm and comforting.”
The group’s commitment to the project has led to them meeting and exceeding that target. Completed quilts will be donated to Lutheran World Relief, an organization that distributes them to people in need.
“These quilts become homes,” Bachmann said.
Recipients use the quilts for tents, and to carry personal possessions.
Most of the quilts end up going to people living in impoverished communities in other countries. They are also given out to Americans in times after natural disasters, like hurricanes, providing comfort to those who have lost their belongings.
All unsold quilts will be donated to Lutheran World Relief. The proceeds from the quilt sale will go toward purchasing supplies to make more quilts.
“We want to sell as many as we possibly can to keep our projects funded,” said Bachmann.
Each quilt will be sold for $60 and will be blessed by the pastor before the sale.
