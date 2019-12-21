MICHIGAN CITY – The bells of Christmas will ring out over Michigan City's Uptown Arts District once again on Christmas Eve thanks to a 90-year-old piece of equipment and some talented volunteers.
Trinity Episcopal Church will conduct its eighth annual outdoor Christmas Chimes Concert at the corner of Sixth and Franklin streets at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The concert will be played on the recently renovated Van Pelt Chimes which hang in the church's bell tower. Donated by Harriet Van Pelt in 1929, the chimes have been described as a giant doorbell with 12 chimes, with the largest the size of a small telephone pole. The low E note chime is 12 feet long and 7 inches in diameter.
The chimes are loud enough that they can be heard throughout much of Michigan City. Parking in front of Trinity Church and benches along Franklin Street will provide seating for those wishing to attend the outdoor concert. Christmas Carols will be sung inside the church at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m.
The Chimes Concert program will include traditional hymns and carols, including "Adeste Fideles," "Silent Night," "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "The First Noel," "Away in a Manger" and "O’ Tannebaum."
The Christmas Eve Chimes Concert will be played on the 90-year-old mechanical chimes player. Similar to a player piano, the chimes are activated by a paper roll with slots cut for each note. The tubular bell chimes can also be played from a keyboard located next to the organ console. The striking mechanisms in the tower, are couple, via electrical relays to the keyboard. Those attending the concert are also invited into the church to see the mechanical player.
Trinity chimes committee member Matt Kubik called it a gift to the city.
"The playing of the bell tower chimes at Trinity Church is our Christmas gift to Michigan City. As the chimes ring out, we celebrate the 185 years of Trinity’s role in the history of the Uptown district and our responsibility today as a beacon of hope in the social, artistic, and commercial Renaissance now taking place here."
The chimes require semi-annual maintenance and repair. Trinity Church member Wayne Angle led the fall effort, climbing to the top of the Romanesque Revival-style bell tower through three levels of hatches and ladders. The chimes are hung from a heavy timber frame 50 feet above the street.
Maintenance of the electrical components required an additional climb to the top of the 15-foot-tall chimes frame. The ongoing restoration effort is being supervised by master electrician Tom Orlowski, assisted by retired electrician Paul Townley. The restoration includes maintenance of the mechanical switching mechanism and re-wiring of the electrical striking motors in the bell tower. The electric motors have been rebuilt by S&W Electric of La Porte.
The Trinity Church tower chimes were manufactured by J.C. Deagan Company of Chicago, which manufactured over 400 tower chimes made of tubular bells from 1917 to 1958. They were installed in 44 states, Canada, Mexico and South Africa; but today, less than 100 Deagan tower chimes sets are known to still be operable.
John Calhoun Deagan (1853-1934) founded the company in Saint Louis in 1880 and moved it to Chicago early in the 20th century. A professional clarinetist, he was fascinated with the science of acoustics. Besides cathedral chimes, Deagan also manufactured high quality marimbas, vibraphones, and a wide variety of bells, many of which are still highly prized by symphony orchestras world-wide. The modern xylophone as we know it was also a Deagan creation.
During his lifetime he received dozens of patents for musical tuning, manufacturing processes, and construction of his musical instruments. In 1910, Deagan persuaded the American Federation of Musicians to adopt A=440 as the standard universal pitch for orchestras and bands, and it is still used today.
Trinity Church is celebrating the 185th anniversary of its founding in 1834 as an inclusive, Anglo-Catholic parish in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana. The church is a regional center of traditional Episcopal worship, drawing members from a five-county area of Indiana and Michigan. For more information visit trinityepiscopalchurchmichigancity.org/ or the Facebook page at facebook.com/trinityepiscopalchurchmichigancity/
— From staff reports
