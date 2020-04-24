La PORTE — Beechwood Golf Course is set to reopen May 1, according to City of La Porte Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.
Despite golf courses having the ability to remain open under Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, Schreiber said Beechwood closed April 4 out of an abundance of caution. He said as the weather warms up and the state’s economy gradually begins to reopen, golfers have the all-clear to head to the course as long as they take the necessary safety precautions.
