MICHIGAN CITY — In an age where mass shootings in the United States are becoming more and more common, La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said he doesn’t take any chances.
“As a police officer, we’re all kind of on edge. I’ve been doing this for 31 years, and I no longer go anywhere without using situational awareness.”
That can range from not sitting in a public place with his back to the door, to “going to restaurants or theaters and knowing where all the exits and entrances are, and checking out the people sitting around us. I’m not paranoid, I just want to keep people safe,” Boyd said.
The sheriff, speaking at an Active Shooter Awareness training session at Franciscan Health Michigan City, also said he didn’t always carry his gun when he first became an officer in 1988, “but in 2019 I carry my gun all the time unless I’m mowing the lawn or swimming.
“We live in a society with a lot of threats and I want to be prepared at all times,” the sheriff said.
The purpose of the training was to make sure everyone else is also prepared, and while that doesn’t mean everyone should be carrying a gun, it does mean everyone should be using situational awareness.
Boyd discussed some of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, from Columbine – the “grandfather of them all” – to Virginia Tech to Fort Hood to Aurora, Colorado, and on and on.
There were 160 such incidents in the U.S. from 2000-2013, an average of 11.4 per year, Boyd said, though only 6.4 per year for the first seven years.
“From 2007-2018 we averaged 16.4 per year, but in 2017 to 2018, there were 343 per year, in 40 states and Washington, D.C.; and 65 percent of them occurred in a business or school.”
Boyd said the killers plan is to kill until law enforcement shows up, then either escape or commit suicide.
“There are usually firearms involved, and there is no pattern or method to the selection of victims. They usually kill out of frustration or rage, attempting to correct a perceived wrong.”
The sheriff offered several tips for keeping yourself alive in such a situation, starting with staying calm, thinking clearly and having a plan.
The first step is to escape if possible, and if that is not possible, to conceal yourself. Lock the door, block the doors with desks or tables, turn off interior lights and silence cell phones, Boyd said.
“The killer is looking for easy targets, targets of opportunity, so keep calm and quiet, and stay out of sight.”
He said apply basic first aid to victims if possible, and call 911 as soon as possible, “but realize that 911 may be overwhelmed in a mass incident.”
Give 911 your exact location, how many people are there, how many and what types of injures, as many details about the shooter and his weapons as possible, and whether you recognize them.
He also pointed out that “the top priority of law enforcement if to neutralize the threat and stop the killing, so the first officers on the scene will not care for the injured, and will treat everyone as a possible suspect.
“Do not try to interact with law enforcement. Raise your hands and open your palms. Do not point, run towards them, try to hug them, or scream or yell at them.
“Their primary goal is to locate the shooter. Medical assistance will follow when it’s clear. And law enforcement may assume that anyone is a threat, so don’t be surprised if you are searched, told to lie on the ground or even cuffed. They don’t know who is the suspect or how many there are.”
Boyd said law enforcement can be “painted as the bad guys for not assisting victims or having victims searched and cuffed, but providing care or first aid is not their job.”
Boyd also said you should try to arm yourself with anything at your disposal – a table leg, a chair, a fire extinguisher, or anything that can be used to strike a shooter.
He said in Noblesville, a teacher was holding a mini basketball when a shooter came into the class.
“He threw the ball at the shooter, hitting him in the head, then launched himself at the shooter. The actions of that teacher saved lives, and while the teacher and some students were seriously injured, everyone survived,” Boyd said.
He used the advice of an Indiana University Police video on mass shooters, which said “Run. Hide. Fight” are the basic survival strategies.
Greg Arndt, director of Environmental Services, Safety and Security for Franciscan Health Michigan City, also emphasized that if you “see something say something.”
He mentioned an employee who saw two men with backpacks in the bushes behind the hospital.
“She knew that didn’t look right, and didn’t recognize the men so she called security. It turned out they were engineers, but we want to check something like that out. She did exactly the right thing.”
Boyd agreed, saying, “We rely on the public to make us aware. We’d rather you err on the side of caution and call us if you see something unusual.”
Boyd said he has given the presentation at most schools in the county, and about a dozen businesses, but Franciscan was the first hospital.
Arndt thanked the sheriff for doing the presentations, saying, “We had a “good turnout. We want to create awareness among the staff.
“We tell people there are no safe havens anymore, even a hospital. You have to be prepared at all times.”
