Barker Mansion open for First Fridays Art Walk

Submitted photoThe Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City, will be open for the First Fridays Art Walk on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Guests will be able to explore the first floor and gardens of the mansion for free. Refreshments will be served, and a short film on the history of the Barker Family will be available. Works by local artist Ron Fraser will be on display in the mansion drawing-room. Ron Fraser is a former architectural draftsman and storyboard illustrator who enjoys painting Lake Michigan and local scenes in acrylic or watercolor. Fraser will be bringing several pieces which depict Michigan City scenes including Trail Creek and postcards with reproductions of his work will be on sale. Visit www.barkermansion.com or call (219) 873-1520 for details.

Barker Mansion open for First Fridays Art Walk

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.