Barker Mansion offers free family-friendly July 4th event

A woman and her two dogs enjoy the Barker Mansion Garden in this historical photo.

 Submitted photo / Barker Mansion

MICHIGAN CITY — The Barker Mansion is hosting a free Fourth of July event.

On Saturday, the mansion will host “First Floor Free,” where visitors can come to the Mansion from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a free self-guided tour of the first floor, access to the gardens and a free Popsicle.

